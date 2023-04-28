Bengals 2023 Draft Grades: Updated Grades For Every Pick

The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and the Cincinnati Bengals are making their picks. With six rounds to go, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will join Myles Murphy and the rest of the Bengals' roster for the upcoming season. As the team works hard to build a championship-worthy team, media outlets around the country are offering their expert analysis and grading the Bengals' draft picks. So, let's take a look at how the Bengals are faring in the eyes of the experts.
Pick 28 - DE Myles Murphy, Clemson
"Murphy showed the ability to win the edge at times and has the strength to hold his part of the bargain on run defense."
"A former five-star recruit, Murphy has all of the physical tools to be an outstanding defensive end."
"They didn't waste any time announcing the selection of Murphy, who has a high upside and displayed a relentless motor at Clemson."
"Murphy is a big, long edge player who is still scraping the surface of what he can be as a pass rusher."
"Murphy has excellent speed to the pocket for a player his size; there's nothing "hybrid" about how well he accelerates when he's working the arc, and he has the strength and technique to go through multiple blockers to get home."