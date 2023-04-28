Bengals 2023 Draft Grades: Updated Grades For Every Pick

The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and the Cincinnati Bengals are making their picks. With six rounds to go, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will join Myles Murphy and the rest of the Bengals' roster for the upcoming season. As the team works hard to build a championship-worthy team, media outlets around the country are offering their expert analysis and grading the Bengals' draft picks. So, let's take a look at how the Bengals are faring in the eyes of the experts.