Bengals 2023 Draft Grades: Updated Grades For Every Pick

Apr 28, 2023 at 04:06 PM
Website_DRAFT(2560x1440)

The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and the Cincinnati Bengals are making their picks. With six rounds to go, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will join Myles Murphy and the rest of the Bengals' roster for the upcoming season. As the team works hard to build a championship-worthy team, media outlets around the country are offering their expert analysis and grading the Bengals' draft picks. So, let's take a look at how the Bengals are faring in the eyes of the experts.

Pick 28 - DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

AP22317552807839
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

NFL.com (Chad Reuter) - A

"Murphy showed the ability to win the edge at times and has the strength to hold his part of the bargain on run defense."

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman) - A

"A former five-star recruit, Murphy has all of the physical tools to be an outstanding defensive end."

Sports Illustrated (Gilberto Manzano) - B+

"They didn't waste any time announcing the selection of Murphy, who has a high upside and displayed a relentless motor at Clemson."

SBNation (Joseph Acosta) - A-

"Murphy is a big, long edge player who is still scraping the surface of what he can be as a pass rusher."

USAToday (Doug Farrar) - B+

"Murphy has excellent speed to the pocket for a player his size; there's nothing "hybrid" about how well he accelerates when he's working the arc, and he has the strength and technique to go through multiple blockers to get home."

Related Content

news

Bengals 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Learn who the Bengals select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to the 2023 NFL Draft

The much-awaited 2023 NFL Draft is set to commence on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, MO, with the first round scheduled to take place. The Cincinnati Bengals possess seven picks in the draft, one in each of the seven rounds. Here is how to watch and listen!

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup Final Edition Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is today and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our final edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

news

Final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft Of 2023 Gets You Ready

The final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft of 2023. Maybe not as accurate as a Joe Burrow touchdown pass, but just as enthusiastic. A Pro Bowl thank you to all participating scribes.

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially 1 week away, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our third edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our second edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 28th pick in the first round. With so much speculation and anticipation surrounding this year's draft class, we've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you an exclusive look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

news

Bengals Set To Host UC Pro Day As They Pivot To NFL Draft

The Bengals hosting the University of Cincinnati pro day on Thursday serves as a tidy metaphor for where they are now as their offseason pivots to the NFL Draft.

news

Bengals Sign Cordell Volson

news

Bengals Sign Zach Carter

news

Bengals Sign Two Draft Picks

The Bengals today signed two draft picks -- CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Jeff Gunter.

Advertising