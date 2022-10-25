Taylor-Made Takes: Burrow's Stinger Is 'What Makes Him So Great'

GH: Does tight end Hayden Hurst mean more to the offense than just the number of yards he puts up, but simply a different presence for Burrow?

ZT: Yeah, he can be an explosive threat down the field. Joe, they just missed each other on a seam route in the red zone, I think, early in (last Sunday's) game. But that just kind of shows the confidence Joe's got pushing the ball down the field to him, so that brings an element. Also, just every time you throw the ball to him he gets five to 10 extra yards it feels like. Just to have that, he caught routes as an outside receiver (Sunday). We threw him a quick out and so we just really are comfortable putting him in a lot of different situations and him coming through for us.

GH: It seems like Hurst is a good chemistry guy with the way his teammates reacted to him getting a game ball and Ja'Marr choosing him to break down the postgame huddle.

ZT: He is. Yeah, I think he's fit in well with the group and that stems all the way from the free agency visit all the way to now. He's really done a good job fitting in the locker room.

GH: Was there one trait about defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo that you were attracted to when you were working with him in Miami?

ZT: Besides just his overall football knowledge that I have a lot of confidence in, he managed the entire DB group, safeties and corners. There are varying personalities you have to deal with, there's a lot of management that can take place sometimes in those rooms. I think we've got as good of a bunch that you can possibly have here, but I just always thought he did a good job of managing the different personalities in the room and helping the coordinator get ready for the game. I always had a lot of confidence in my conversations with him, him helping me on the offensive side of the ball. Those are all things that carried over and led to him being here.

GH: What is something you've seen from Anarumo do in Cincinnati that really impressed you?

ZT: Just evolving, continuing to evolve and implementing difference packages that he maybe hasn't majored in in the past, but have been good. They maximize their personnel. He's been able to create some families and packages together that really stress offenses, and that's a comment a lot of other play-callers mentioned to me, just how stressful it is to get ready for all the different fronts in personnel groupings that he can throw out there at you, and our guys can play them with confidence.