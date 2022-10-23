Burrow's 481 leads Bengals Over Falcons, 35-17

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turned Sunday's game at sun-splashed Paycor Stadium into a robust 7-on-7 drill as he played pitch and catch for the second biggest passing day of his career in a 35-17 victory over the Falcons.

A steamy packed house of 66,158 watch Burrow point-guard his three wide receivers to the second biggest offensive day in head coach Zac Taylor's four seasons as the Bengals stayed in first place in the AFC North at 4-3. Tyler Boyd had a career-high 155 yards, Ja'Marr Chase went for 130 for a second straight game after going for 132 last week and Tee Higgins racked up 93 as the Bengals rolled to 537 yards, second only to last year's 575 against the Ravens.

Burrow sifted the Falcons on 34 of 42 passing for 481 yards, the NFL high this season, and three touchdowns on a blistering 138.2 passer rating. The defense also romped in allowing a season-low 214 yards, their best since they gave the Bears just 206 in last year's second game. They blanked the Falcons in the second half, becoming just the third team since the merger to go seven straight games without allowing a second-half touchdown.

The Bengals shot to a 28-7 lead with 49 seconds left in a first half Burrow pitched-and-caught for 345 yards and three touchdowns on a perfect passer rating of 158.3 that included 17 straight completions with Boyd (118) and Chase (112) getting their 100-yard games early.

It was the first time two Bengals receivers got 100 yards in a half since Sept. 18, 2011 in Denver when A.J. Green and Jerome Simpson did it in the second half, Elias said.

But the Falcons scored 10 points in the final 39 seconds of the half when quarterback Marcus Mariota hit Damiere Byrd for his first catch of the season, a 75-yard bomb running past cornerback Eli Apple giving up his first touchdown pass of the season on the longest pass against the Bengals in 18 years.

Then when the Bengals stayed aggressive and got stopped for the first time all day, they punted and NFL punt return leader Avery Williams turned a missed tackle by wide receiver Michael Thomas into a 56-yard return up the right side as linebacker Markus Bailey made a touchdown-saving tackle. Younghoe Koo's 43-yard field goal with three seconds left at the half made it 28-17 at the half.

But they got good news coming out of the half. Chase, who limped off, came back and so did right tackle La'el Collins (ankle) who missed most of the second quarter.

For all the yards, it was the Bengals defense that set the tone for the second half against the Falcons offense that came into the game with the fewest three-and-outs in the NFL and the Bengals put two on them back-to-back to open the half.

Among the big plays: Right edge Trey Hendrickson's sack, strong safety Vonn Bell's tackle for loss and free safety Jessie Bates' hellacious third-down stop on a scrambling Mariota.

(Hendrickson later walked off the field with a neck injury.)

In between, Burrow snuck in from one yard out for the 35-17 lead with 5:20 left in the third quarter. To set it up, he found Boyd for 24 yards deep down the middle and then got Higgins into the act with a 22-yard catch down the middle.

As the game wound down, Bengals edger Joseph Ossai got his first NFL sack.

Three plays after his 60-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Chase last week, Burrow opened the game two minutes in with a 60-yard floater down the middle to Boyd as he froze the Falcons secondary with play-action out of the shot gun.

Running back Joe Mixon (58 yards on 17 carries and 91 total yards) had one of the great one-yard touchdown runs in Bengals history to put them up, 14-0, on third-and-goal, on what is becoming a rare snap from under center. Mixon had make a cut in the backfield, stumbled, re-set himself, broke tackle Abdullah Anderson's tackle and ran over everybody else ten minutes into the game.

Chase set it up when he provided a harbinger of things to come. After Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell went down with a hamstring injury, they replaced him with practice squadder Cornell Armstrong, a fourth-year player who hasn't played a snap since 2020 and Burrow promptly went after him when he hooked up with Chase for a 15-yard back shoulder throw.

Then they went up 21-0 on the first play of the second quarter when Burrow saw Chase one-on-one with Armstrong on the right sideline and hit him on the helmet at the goal line for a 32-yard touchdown pass. But not before they committed two penalties.

No problem. Chase was wide open over the middle for an 11-yarder on third-and-10 and then Boyd made a terrific one-handed catch over the middle for 20 yards to go over 100 in the first quarter with 105. That's the first time a Bengal had gone over 100 yards receiving in the first quarter since Carl Pickens on Nov. 24, 1996.