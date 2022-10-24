'Very In The Moment' Bengals Keep Rolling In AFC North And History

What Burrow was doing was becoming the first man in history to have five 400-yard games during his first three seasons. He's also the first quarterback to post at least 475 pass yards, three pass touchdowns and a rush touchdown in a win since Norm Van Brocklin opened the 1951 season with the still NFL record of 554 pass yards.

How long ago?

The day after Van Brocklin did that, CBS broadcast the first football game in color from Philadelphia in a college game Penn played against Cal.

"The first (touchdown) pass today to TB," said Higgins of the 60-yard floater down the seam to wide receiver Tyler Boyd that began his career day of 155 yards. "Once he threw that, I'm like, 'It's going to be a good one.'"

As technicolor as Burrow's day was by one of the NFL's greatest leading men (none of the great Cincy quarterbacks had ever completed 81 percent of more than 40 passes), the Bengals romped to their fourth win in five games with head coach Zac Taylor's seemingly endless roster of workman-like-under-the-radar pros who play like marquee names.

"We're just a very in the moment team," said Chidobe Awuzie, who is the personification of all that as quite possibly the best cornerback never to go to a Pro Bowl. "That's the whole team. We've got a couple of big names on offense and for them not to have an ego, how can any of us ever have an ego?

"We respect each other. We respect the game. We know it could be anybody's day and today it was Tyler's. He's an amazing guy for us, an amazing leader. He keeps getting it loose in the locker room."

This defense is used to going low-profile with Burrow frequently foraying into history. But the defense made a slice of it, too, when they became the third team in the 52 years of the merger to hold a team without a second-half touchdown.

Awuzie is quietly a big reason for that. At times he was singled up on the Falcons' top target, All-World tight end Kyle Pitts ("We mixed it up") who was held on the Ohio River to three catches for nine yards.

Once, Awuzie broke up Pitts in the end zone on Atlanta's lone touchdown drive. Early in that 16-play slog that took more than 10 minutes and almost seemed to take the Falcons out of it rather than get them back in it at 21-7, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo offered one of his famous in-game coaching points.

"He's really a big receiver. It's really 11 (three receivers and a tight end). There's one tight end out there and Pitts. He's a very big athlete and they try to mismatch him. We had stuff planned for him," Awuzie said. "He started motioning and its funny because in that drive a motion happened, too, and I went in front of the linebackers and Coach Lou was yelling at me, 'Go behind the backers, go behind the backers.' They ran that play later in the drive and I ran behind the backers and got a good angle and hit him."

Pitts is pretty much the reason under-the-radar Hayden Hurst is the Bengals tight end. The Falcons drafted Pitts No. 4 in 2021, Chase No. 5 and Hurst went to Cincinnati as a free agent. He quietly outplayed Pitts Sunday and while his six catches for 48 yards were lost in Sunday's star-studded sheet, they weren't in the locker room.

Taylor gave him a game ball and Chase, who did it last week, chose Hurst to break them down with the Who-Dey chant once the game balls were delivered.