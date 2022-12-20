Zac Taylor's Weekly Q&A with Geoff Hobson

GH: It has been said that Germaine wakes up each morning thinking about the ball, and look at the plays he made recently on Travis Kelce and Tom Brady.

ZT: He's really done a great job leading the charge in our turnover conversations and always trying to get it out. Knowing that you can chip away at it 100 times and it's that 101st time you knock it out, it's all worth it. That's kind of the mentality he's subscribed to, and he's come up big over the last couple years for us with that mindset.

GH: Did you notice during the week that the defense seemed to have a chip on their shoulder after the 'fairly good' comment from Tom Brady?

ZT: Sometimes you'll take any information you can get and try to run with it and try to create fuel for yourself. That's one of the things our defense did this week, and I'm not going to stop them. If that's what they want to do, I'll let them keep feeding into that. If it makes them play great in the second half, so be it. We'll take whatever we can get.

GH: Tyler Boyd said after Sunday's game he couldn't remember a defense playing so many coverages and that it was challenging.

ZT: It was. They really did. All the things that you prepare for that they've shown over a pretty good length of time, sometimes you get bits and pieces of it, we felt like we got all of it. Whether it was low red zone or third down or even normal downs, empty, just getting some really funky looks. I thought our guys did a good job managing it. We didn't have great rhythm in the first half, but in the second half (we did) once we started getting better field position to run the ball.

They threw a lot at us, but our guys did a good job handling it and giving ourselves some opportunities and doing a good job adjusting when we needed them to with some of the screens that we threw. It was just a good response from our guys but yes, it was very challenging. They have a really good defense. I've got a lot of respect for their defensive coaches, defensive players. They played at a very high level. They've got smart guys that allow them to do all that stuff and it creates a real challenge for the offense.

GH: Obviously they didn't give you the big play, but Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase seemed to keep their cool.

ZT: Yeah, they know their opportunities are going to come and we knew No. 24 (Carlton Davis III) is a good corner. So, it was just part of every play is not perfect in that game but we kind of just bought our time and took advantage of the other opportunities that we got, put points on the board and took control of the game there in the second half.

GH: Have you ever been a part of a defensive effort like that? Four straight turnovers on their side of the field.