Torrid Bengals Cool Off Brady With Burrow Efficiency And Defensive Adjustments

TAMPA, Fla. _ Against the winningest quarterback in NFL history Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, Joe Burrow upped his December-January winning streak to nine games when he watched his defense come up with even yet another way for the Bengals to remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into the playoffs.

In a six-game winning streak that has taken the Bengals to 10-4 and a one game lead in the AFC North, Burrow has quarterbacked the Bengals through shootouts with the Steelers and Chiefs, slugfests with the Titans and Browns and a rout of the Panthers. Now he can add one of their biggest road rallies in history against Tom Brady fueled by a defensive and special teams masterpiece to the resume they're building for the AFC's top seed with a 34-23 victory that saw them erase a 17-0 deficit in a stunning 11 minutes.

"I thought the game was almost over the way we were running around," said slot receiver Tyler Boyd. "I looked up and it was still (the third quarter)."

They still need to win the last three and for Kansas City to lose one to claim home-field advantage for the AFC playoffs and head coach Zac Taylor reminded them of all that when it was over. They weren't handing out the ballcaps and T-Shirts that signify something has been done.

"We're in the right direction. We're not done yet," said wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, whose 60 yards led the most balanced of stat sheets. "Like Zac said, we don't have a shirt and hat at the end of this game, so we still have room to go and improve, so it's just a matter of time."

These Bengals seem to play the right game for the right moment. They won despite generating their fewest yards of the season (238) and won with their fewest yards since the Monday night a Von Bell hit changed the course of Bengaldom two years ago. Burrow threw for 200 yards, one off his season low, but he was at his rooftop-assassin best with that deadly efficient 104.6 passer rating. It conjured up memories of last year's post-bye run, when they won three games with him throwing for 190 and less. His four touchdown passes give him 31 on the season, making him the first Bengals quarterback to have back-to-back 30-plus TD seasons.

"When we don't start fast, it's not going our way, that's when Joe is at his best," said Boyd after he caught the one that put them ahead for good. "That's when he dials in and brings that inner dog in him. That's when he's in rare form. That's how Joe plays. Calm, collected and poised. He goes onto the next because he knows what we're capable of doing on the next possession."

(We'll have to wait for Jim Gray to find out what Brady thinks about losing to Burrow. He used the question to close out Sunday's presser with, "He's a really good quarterback. Thanks guys.")

You want to know about this team? Look at Boyd's mangled middle finger. It says it all. Last week at Paycor Stadium he dislocated it on the second snap and seven days out of surgery Taylor was shaking his head in admiration flipping a game ball to him Sunday night in the visitors' locker room.