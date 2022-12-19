Mitch Wilcox And His Just-Do-Your-Part Bengals Savor A Hometown Win And Lesson

Just as Monday turned into afternoon, Chuck Wilcox's voice still sounded a little hoarse and a little dreamy after watching son Mitchell have a homecoming like no other in the national CBS window that caught the red-hot Bengals spoiling another Tom Brady playoff run in Sunday's 34-23 win at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

"Storybook," Chuck Wilcox called it. "My phone blew up with about 150 texts. I'm down to about 118 (left to answer). I'm working on it."

Mitchell Wilcox, the Bengals' unheralded and undrafted backup tight end who grew up 21 miles from Raymond James, came out of it with a game ball and his first NFL touchdown in the same end zone he scored a touchdown in his first game in the building for the University of South Florida.

"He scored it on the right side last night. A few years ago it was on the left side," said Chuck Wilcox, who should know because he keeps his binoculars trained on him every play. "Every NFL player has a story and Mitchell is no different. All the things you go through to get to that point."

It's been a three-year journey since signing with the Bengals that's more typical in the league than the Burrows and the Chases and the Hayden Hursts (calf), the No. 1 tight end he has replaced in the last three games beginning with the first quarter in the win over Kansas City.

From the disappointment of not getting called the last day of the draft to grinding on and off the practice squad to that rocky opener a few months ago when he was pressed into service as the long snapper and delivered one good enough to win it but it got blocked.

To this, walking to midfield with former Bucs guard Alex Cappa Sunday as head coach Zac Taylor's appointed game captains and standing across from the Bucs great linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White.