Quick Hits: Burrow's Winning Numbers Still MVP Good; Bengals Defense Turning It On And Over

The Bengals are coming off a win generated by the fewest yards (238) in a start by quarterback Joe Burrow, but wide receiver Tyler Boyd knows exactly how good he was in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Bucs in Tampa.

"I think they played every single defense you can call," said Boyd, who played one of the great grinder games in Bengals history with five catches, 35 yards and the go-ahead touchdown a week out of surgery for a dislocated finger.

"I saw lot of different coverages. I think they did a good job trying to disguise them. Just trying to manipulate him. That's the difference when you've got a guy like Joe who can easily figure out what they're trying do to him and still slice up the defense."

Burrow took what the Bucs gave him, which was the short stuff, and even though he had his lowest yards per attempt of the season (5.13), he killed them with efficiency, completing 69 percent of his 39 passes for 200 yards and a 104.6 passer rating, making the Bengals 8-0 this season when Burrow goes triple digits, 18-4-1 in his career including playoffs.