Game Within The Game: Zac and Press Taylor In A Brotherly Shove

The backyard games at all hours on Cynthia Circle in the NFL's most famous cul-de-sac come full circle under the blazing Monday night lights in Jacksonville when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor calls his X and then waits for younger brother Press to call his O as the Jaguars offensive coordinator.

They have now coached something near a combined 400 NFL games. If you count last year's rollicking playoffs where Zac steered Joe Burrow to an easy win in the Buffalo snow while Press talked Trevor Lawrence through a 27-0 deficit to melt the Chargers in L.A.

Among them are those four awkward games chiseled on their dad's "Bro Bowl," trophy after their teams have actually played each other.

(They both know Press has the lead at 2-1-1.)

But finally, for the first time, in a way, they call plays against each other. Zac on the sidelines as play-caller and head coach; Press in the booth as Jags head coach Doug Pederson's first-year play-caller.

"It's going to be fun," says Press Taylor during this long week in Jacksonville. "It's a little bit different than this now. It was fun back then, too."

Not as much matching wits on Madden in those days as there were skinned knees and trash-talking spilling across the Liddells' cathedral lawn when Zac quarterbacked one gang and Press the other in The Wonder Years of Norman, Okla. There could be as many as 30 to 40 kids over there at a time with bikes sprawled all over the place after Zac worked the phones and made up the draw sheets or a draft.

That's the last time they really called plays against each other. You can hear the remnants in a Bengals practice huddle, where Zac Taylor says, 'SP,' for same play or "SPOS," for same play, other side, and he can see guys start to roll eyes.

"You wouldn't survive two seconds playing at Liddell Field if you came from another neighborhood," Zac tells them with a gleam in his eye. "We would have torched you."

With no pro teams of any kind in Oklahoma until The Thunder rolled in around the time Press left to quarterback Marshall University, the high school and college games hooked them more than anything. Even their last name says, "Friday Night Lights."

Now Saturdays are reserved for catching up with each other.

"It's been a little harder to keep up the last two years. I don't have as much free time as I used to as a coordinator," Press says. "But in some way, shape, or form … Maybe on a Saturday I'll buzz through the game pretty quickly, looking at my iPad just to see what they're doing."

Zac, in turn, makes sure he sees the drive sheets first before calling or texting and asking how it went.

"We try to get in touch once or twice a week," Press says. "We tend to keep it to when one of us is driving home. Since we're in the same profession we understand how valuable our time is. We don't take it hard if the other person doesn't answer and sometimes it can go a few weeks."

Back in his Norman, Okla., office, the man who started it all, Sherwood Taylor, is telling the delivery guys he'll get those boxes out of the door once they leave. He's still running his letter jacket business outfitting much of Oklahoma's high school population.

"No," he is saying as he thinks about what "the boys," are doing this week. "I don't think they'll have much conversation between them."

Sherwood Taylor, the old Oklahoma captain who patrolled safety for Barry Switzer as the '70s discoed into the '80s, is OK these weeks. It's his wife who is in misery. It's not great for their father, but their mother Julie ….

"She shows it more than I do," Sherwood Taylor says. "It's a game to me and I like watching the game and the things that take place in the course of the game. It doesn't bother me as much because I'm used to winning and losing. For her, it has nothing to do with football. It's about her children."

And it's not going to go well for one of them, which is never part of a mother's plan. She may have been the only one happy after the last time they met, an infuriating 2020 tie in Philadelphia.

"Neither team played well that day," Sherwood says.