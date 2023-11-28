Quick Hits: Bengals Still Eye 'Wide-Open' AFC; Tee, Taylor-Britt, Wilson Have Chance To Play Vs. Jags; Ja'Marr Comes Up Big "When We Needed Him To'

RUN GAME: For Taylor, last Sunday's offensive woes came down to 41 plays.

The Bengals couldn't get a running game going to support quarterback Jake Browning in his first NFL start with 11 attempts, the second-fewest in Taylor's five seasons. But a game like Sunday doesn't come along very often, either. Those 41 plays were the second-fewest in his tenure and the third-fewest for the Bengals this century.

"When you have in the low 40s of plays, that's the lowest you are going to have in an NFL game. It really magnifies everything that happens," Taylor said. "If you are able to convert two of those drives or one of those drives (in the first half), it gives you an opportunity to maybe do a little bit more and find a rhythm because sometimes in the run game in a game like this, you are going to get some ones and twos and threes and then maybe you can come back to a run and make the correction and get an eight to 15-yard gain. That's kind of how it happens in games like this.

"I just felt like that opportunity never really got to us with how the second half played out … That can't be an excuse. We have to find ways to get out of it and have some success earlier and give ourselves an opportunity by converting some of those third downs to where now we can get back to some runs … We didn't give ourselves a great chance with the limited opportunities we presented ourselves and we have to find a way on Monday night to be better."

CHASE BROWN LOOMS: After running back Joe Mixon had 16 yards on eight carries for his fewest yards since 2019, Taylor defended him. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said their game plan was to stop the run and force Browning to beat them, and Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said injured Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was telling his replacements to run downhill.

It sounds like rookie running back Chase Brown may get a shot soon. A hamstring injury has limited him to two carries and three catches and he didn't get a touch Sunday in his first game off injured reserve.

"Chase had some plays in the game plan that were his that we didn't get to," Callahan said. "We need to find out what Chase can do for us because I don't know. That's the answer at this point. And we do need to find out."

JA'MARR ANSWERS: Callahan says Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase played the kind of game Sunday that great players play. He caught two unbelievable deflections for 41 yards and he added a Ripley's Believe it or Not catch when he came down with both a 25-yard ball and Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s mouth guard.