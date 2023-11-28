Joe Burrow Underwent Successful Surgery

"I've been through stuff like this before. It's nothing new," said Burrow last week. "It's football. Stuff like this happens. You just have to learn to live with it. I've talked a lot about leaning on your support system. I've got a great support system. Great friends, great family (to) help me get through it. Great teammates. I'll be around here. Not ideal, but I've got what it takes and the people around me got what it takes to get it done."

Burrow was on the Paycor sidelines during Sunday's game against the Steelers and wore an earpiece that allowed him to hear the play calls. Along with starting quarterback Jake Browning, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said he was on the bench looking at the tablets.

"He wants to be available," Callahan said Monday. "He's been great all week in the meeting room. Just being there for conversation points and what he sees and how he sees it is always helpful to have."