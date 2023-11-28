Joe Burrow Underwent Successful Surgery

Nov 27, 2023 at 07:30 PM
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

QB Joe Burrow during the national anthem at the Texans-Bengals game in week 10 of the 2023 season.

Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow's road back began Monday with successful surgery to repair his wrist. Head coach Zac Taylor expects him at Paycor Stadium later this week when they begin preparing for next week's game in Jacksonville.

The Bengals released a statement that said the surgery "went as planned," and that Burrow is "expected to make a complete recovery."

"I've been through stuff like this before. It's nothing new," said Burrow last week. "It's football. Stuff like this happens. You just have to learn to live with it. I've talked a lot about leaning on your support system. I've got a great support system. Great friends, great family (to) help me get through it. Great teammates. I'll be around here. Not ideal, but I've got what it takes and the people around me got what it takes to get it done."

Burrow was on the Paycor sidelines during Sunday's game against the Steelers and wore an earpiece that allowed him to hear the play calls. Along with starting quarterback Jake Browning, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said he was on the bench looking at the tablets.

"He wants to be available," Callahan said Monday. "He's been great all week in the meeting room. Just being there for conversation points and what he sees and how he sees it is always helpful to have."

The team looks forward to having Burrow back for the 2024 season.

