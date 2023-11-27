Quick Hits: Browning's Lone Turnover Spoils First Start; Ja'Marr Still Finds A Way

PRO BOWL DEFLECTOR: Two of Chase's four catches and more than half of his 81 yards (45) came on deflected passes where he showed immense concentration.

"I don't know. It was just meant to be, I guess," Chase said. "(Browning) played well. But we can do better though."

"They just brought a lot of pressures. That's what kept it going (for them). We knew what kind of game — it was going to be a possession game. We just had to make some opportunities when we got to the red zone and didn't make those opportunities last. That's how the game slipped away."

Browning was sacked four times and hit one other time, although he said he's still looking to find the line of getting rid of the ball or taking a sack.

"Figuring where that line is, playing aggressive but then also knowing that this isn't going to be a 42-45 game," Browning said. "So, taking some of those sacks when you're trying to make the play end up hurting you in some field position stuff. I think just the overall experience I will build from. Being able to see myself on tape and critique it pretty hard will be good for me, too."

Get ready to enjoy the Chase-Joey Porter, Jr. battle for years to come. The Steelers rookie cornerback was on Chase often, although he had plenty of help on third down, when Chase said the Steelers usually went zone. But he said all other downs it was mostly man, including a few plays before Thompson's pick when Browning hit Chase deep for 25 yards down the right sideline and Chase plucked it off Porter's helmet.

WATT AGAIN: Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt came into the game with 11.5 sacks, third in the NFL and nine in his career against the Bengals. Add two more and the last one was a crusher because it came on a third down on a three-and-out right after the Steelers took a 13-7 lead with 8:03 left in the game on what appeared to be a miscommunication involving right tackle Jonah Williams and tight end Drew Sample.

FAMILIAR CONNECTION: It was quite fitting that the University of Washington teammates Browning and Sample hooked up on the first touchdown of the day to give the Bengals a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. Working out of 12 personnel (two tight ends), Browning went bootleg leg after faking the counter to running back Joe Mixon and flipped an 11-yard touchdown pass on the sideline to Sample following in tight end Mitchell Wilcox.

"I think (Browning) had great poise, he made some plays with his legs, which is always great, and it's tough going against that D-line," said Sample, who got two of his three NFL touchdowns this month. "They tried to give us some different looks, but he's a competitor. His first game starting. He's going to learn a ton and make a big step next week.