How To Watch Bengals at Jaguars for Monday Night Football

Nov 28, 2023 at 02:36 PM

Kickoff: Monday, December 4 at 8:15 p.m. EST

Television

The game will air nationally on ESPN-TV. In the Cincinnati market, the ESPN broadcast also will be simulcast on WCPO-TV (Channel 9). Broadcasters are Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) and John Parry (rules analyst).

Streaming

Where To Watch:

Bengals-Bars-Promo

Bengals Bars

Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.

Learn More

Listen

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). This broadcast will also be available nationally on desktop via the Bengals-Jaguars game center. In addition, the game will air nationally on Westwood One Sports. Broadcasters are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst).

