Taylor-Made Roots

"I don't know … There's only two kinds of coaches. One that's been fired and one that will be fired. In all honesty, if I'd known what coaches get paid today vs. what they got paid then, it makes your time a little more valuable to do it. It's not an easy profession. It's the only profession people every Sunday tell you how stupid you were on Saturday."

Sherwood Taylor has never looked back. Where and who would he be coaching now if he told Pettibone yes? Not on his radar even though many of his friends are coaches. The life in Norman has been too good. Idyllic, you'd almost say. Coaching Zac and Press in football and basketball, as well as coaching their youngest, daughter Quincy, in basketball and track. He made it all the way through middle school with the boys and kept coaching Quincy in track when she went to Norman High School.

For the last 20 years he has run his own business of supplying letter jackets to high schools in Oklahoma and so what has really changed?

"He talks to coaches every day," Julie says.

Sherwood leads you on a tour of his sub division and no wonder. Step out their back door and there's room to roam down to a golf course. Step out their front door and look to the left past another house on the corner across the street and there's basically a rambling park with room to play everything but the Settlers of Catan, the board game of choice for the ultra-competitive Taylors.

No less than five guys that grew up on their circle and its environs quarterbacked Norman High. The Wonder Years meets Jerry Maguire. Julie always loved it when she'd pull up in the car and there would six or so bikes thrown down on the lawn. She pulls out one of her galaxy of photo albums to show you that Zac's wedding party was made up of the cul-de-sac kids.

"I'm thankful they chose to stay in Norman. I had an unbelievable childhood," Zac Taylor says. "I'd be hard-pressed to think of anybody that had it better than we did. It's just very fortunate the way things turned out."

For Zac Taylor, always the quarterback at any level, No. 13 was far from unlucky. No. 31 reversed. He had so much faith in his father that when Zac told Sherwood he wanted to transfer from Wake Forest with the departure of the old offense and the goal of simply going anywhere to play, Sherwood urged the junior college route. After he researched it with those bottomless network of coaching contacts, it came back Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan., a horrifying prospect for Julie, since she really didn't want him to leave Wake's academics in the first place

"They played at an elementary school. No dressing room. Halftimes in the end zones. It was a teeny town where all there was to do was play football," Julie says. "He never saw it. He just relied on Sherwood."

The old coach liked what he saw because of, what else?

"I could tell what the coaches were doing that they had a good staff," Sherwood says. "They were young and had a chance to go anywhere and they had a great offense. They could sign 12 out-of-state guys and they made them all skill players and got every linemen in Kansas. It was a perfect recruiting formula. The coaches were unbelievable. Press won back-to-back national titles and Zac lost in the national title game."

And Sherwood could tell them exactly what they were getting.