Week In Review: Revamped Run Game
It may be a rematch of last February's Super Bowl playbooks, but thanks to a native Bostonian (Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner) and an adopted son of New England (Patriots head coach Bill Belichick), there won't be the same game plans. It's the featured in-game matchup as the Bengals host the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Bernard Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
Giovani Bernard was named the Bengals' nominee for the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
Jonah Swaps I-Pad For Field
Word came Thursday that Jonah Williams, the Bengals' 2019 first round pick, would be back at practice for the first time since tearing up his shoulder in a June practice. He won't be able to play against the Patriots Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium or against anybody else this season, but he's preparing like he is.
Matchup of the Game: Brady Still The One
Call it "Cool Hand Luke," vs. "The GOAT," when safety Jessie Bates' pesky defense challenges New England's Tom Brady's Greatest Of All Time offense during a Sunday clash. It's another one of those traveling Hall-of-Fame exhibits puts down stakes Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
Gameday Info: Week 15 Patriots at Bengals
The Bengals return to Paul Brown Stadium hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans interested in going can purchase tickets by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383, online at Bengals.com or by visiting the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office.
Taylor-Made Takes: On Discipline 'You Have To Protect The Team At All Cost'
Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson sat down with head coach Zac Taylor to discuss discipline, the red zone misfires in last Sunday's game in Cleveland and facing Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's No. 1 defense this Sunday after matching up against him as a member of the Rams offensive staff in the last Super Bowl.
