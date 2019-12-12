Quick Hits: Pats Defense Uses Versatility To Get To No. 1; Mixon Can Take More Carries; Erickson Channels Sanu  

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows brains when he sees them so it should be no surprise as he prepares for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium that quarterback Andy Dalton and center Trey Hopkins have caught his eye.

"(Dalton's) a hard guy to fool or get on a new look or something like that," Belichick said earlier this week. "He is very good, and he does a very good job with (Trey) Hopkins, the center, they do a really good job of getting the communications right."

Hopkins, who has literally been in the middle of the Bengals' run game revival with his I.Q. and innate ability to pull and operate in space, has been just as impressed with the Patriots' top-ranked defense.

"My thing at first glance is that so many people on their team can do so many different things," Hopkins said before Wednesday's practice. "That allows them to be kind of unorthodox … You don't necessarily know where everyone is going to be from snap to snap."

The versatility can be seen in the snap counts. A total of 18 players on New England's defensive two-deep have played more than 25 percent of the plays. The knowledge of the system can be seen in the years in the system. Nine of those players are in at least their fourth season with the Pats and five of them are in their fifth season.

When Hopkins begins his film review each week, he looks at two things right away. How the defense looks on first down and then on third down. The Patriotic problem is it's hard to tell which down is which.

"Personnel-wise on third down with a defense based out of a 3-4, typically they'll go to a nickel or a dime or some kind of a sub (package) front to get to four down (linemen)," Hopkins said. "But with them they can do either one because they have the capabilities of having both their safeties in the box and being good run supporters. They also have the same capabilities with their big guys or their linebackers, who sometimes play defensive ends and they also walk out and be in coverage. It causes a little bit of confusion and a little bit of pause."

Yes, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has called a game against one of Belichick's defenses in New England and it was a big one. When he was the interim offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2015, the Pats needed to beat them in Miami in the finale to get home field for the AFC title game. Miami's Ryan Tannehill threw for 350 yards in a 20-10 victory and Denver ended up beating New England by two at Mile High to go to the Super Bowl. But that was before the arrival of Kyle Van Noy (one of those ends/backers Hopkins was talking about), the NFL's No. 1 cornerback in Stephon Gilmore and another sticky corner, Jason McCourty.

JOLTIN' JOE: Hopkins is not only impressed with running back Joe Mixon's five-game run that has him on the verge of another 1,000-yard season, but also with how Mixon never wavered while presiding over a historically bad running game in the first seven games.