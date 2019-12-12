Matchup Of The Game: Brady Still The One 

Anarumo knows one thing. You can't trick Brady hiding Bates in some kind of a designer disguise.

"There's no fooling Tom Brady," Anarumo says. "You just hope you're in tight coverage, you get a good rush and that's how you beat him. You're not going to fool a guy that's been great for 20 years. It's your technique. Our stuff has to be better than their stuff."

The Bengals always seem to get the unenviable task of playing Brady when he feels like he's been massively dissed and anyone who has borne the brunt of his cold-blooded competitiveness knows how that goes.

You'll recall in 2014 he was coming off a very un-Tommy game in Kansas City in which he threw for just 159 yards, the Pats got whacked, 41-14, and the Boston press spent the week burying Brady in the Hub graveyard of greats next to the likes of Ted, Yaz, Bird and Robert Gordon Orr. The next week, in the infamous On to Cincinnati Game, Brady promptly lit the Bengals for 43 points on 292 yards and 65 percent passing as the Pats went on to win it all with Brady as Super Bowl MVP.

The next and last time the Bengals met the Pats came in Foxboro in 2016 and they became the second victim on Brady's Revenge Tour in the wake of his four-game suspension in something called DeflateGate. This time he was damn near bionic in missing just six of 35 passes for 376 yards and a 140 passer rating in a 35-17 victory that would set the table for another title and another Super Bowl MVP.

Now with New England losing two straight, the pundits digging Brady another grave next to Paul Revere, Sam Adams and other great Patriots, plus this latest odd twist with the Pats being investigated for taping the Bengals sideline Sunday in Cleveland for a web site feature, and you figure Brady is itching to star in another comeback video.

Anarumo has lived it. As the Dolphins secondary coach from 2012-2017, he had some superb duels and tough blowouts with Brady. He was 4-7 against him, but when he was the Dolphins interim defensive coordinator in 2015, Miami shut down the Pats in 20-10 finale that cost New England home-field advantage in the AFC title game that Denver won. Brady's passer rating was 91 in those games, slightly below his career 97 rating.

Anarumo says that experience helps, but he's also seen enough not to believe the buzz. They're saying how he's too old and no longer good enough to overcome not having another Hall-of-Famer, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and other weapons. And if you can read lips, Brady has been urging separation on his receivers instead of seeing it.

Anarumo isn't buying any of it.

"I see the same guy on tape. I don't see any decline," Anarumo says. "He still throws it well. He's missing guys he's had the last few years, Gronk, but you still have the two backs to deal with and (wide receiver Julian) Edelman. That's part of their deal. They've been in the same system for years and years."

Hence that tight coverage and that big rush. Usually when Brady loses, it's because the rush makes him move his feet back there before he can tear you apart. Go back to the one time in seven games the Bengals beat Brady (13-6 in 2013 when they broke his streak of 52 straight games with a TD pass) and they sacked him four times and hit him eight times.

"He's a great, great player. His poise, his accuracy," Anarumo says. "He knows what you're in. The ball is going to be delivered faster and on time and in the right spot better than anybody has ever done it."

Now the little kid from Fort Wayne who wore a Colts jersey gets his shot.