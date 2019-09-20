Week In Review: Preparations Continue For Week 3

Sep 20, 2019 at 07:53 AM
Week In Review: Preparations Continue For Week 3 At Buffalo

The Bengals offense, buffeted by change, racked by injury and subdued by last Sunday's 25 rushing yards, heads to the Department of It Just Doesn't Get Any Easier for Sunday's game in Buffalo. The Matchup of the Game features the Bengals' offensive line against the Bills' defensive front.

Bengals' Van Pelt and Bills' Kelly Meet Again

This Saturday night in downtown Buffalo won't be all that different than that Friday night 25 years ago when Jim Kelly told Alex Van Pelt to be waiting because he would swing by the Sheraton Four Points at the Galleria Mall to pick him up and they were going out. "We've been close ever since," says Van Pelt, the Bengals quarterbacks coach and master mechanic tuning Andy Dalton for Sunday's game at his old haunt with Kelly at Orchard Park, N.Y.

Joltin' Joe: Put It On Me

No one in their right mind would pin the flailing of the running game all on Joe Mixon. Just watch him make three cuts to get back to the line of scrimmage, which he did more than once last Sunday against the 49ers. But this is why you have to love Mixon. He plays with passion and wears that same heart on his sleeve.

Bounce back 😤😤

Game Preview: Bengals at Bills

The Bengals look to bounce back from a 41-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in last week's regular-season home opener. Check out the game preview, presented by Papa John's.

Taylor-Made Takes: "That's not the team that we are"

Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson sat down with head coach Zac Taylor for one last look at Sunday and a peek at next Sunday's game in Buffalo. Among the topics discussed were the run game, the play of the team's wide receivers and film study.

Other Noteworthy Items

