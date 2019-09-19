Matchup Of The Game: A Lot On The Line

BENGALS INTERIOR O-LINE VS. BILLS INTERIOR D-LINE

The Bengals offense, buffeted by change (new system new play-caller, New Dey), racked by injury (A.J. Green, Jonah Williams, Cordy Glenn) and subdued by last Sunday's 25 rushing yards, heads to the Dept. of It Just Doesn't Get Any Easier for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Buffalo.

The Bills, who have all but one starter back from the NFL's No. 2 defense, are currently No. 6, 2-0 and primed for their home opener, the second one this season the Bengals are playing the straight men. Yet the Bengals are playing with a bit of a chip up front against a Bills D-line that is getting brilliant play from that new arrival, top 10 pick Ed Oliver in the middle, and vet steady strength everywhere else.

It's more than just a game for the Bengals' starting guards. John Miller, on the right, is going back to the town where he broke into the league as a Bills' third-round pick four years ago. Billy Price, on the left, is back in the starting lineup for the first time since the former first-rounder suddenly lost the starting center job two weeks before the opener.

Miller is the strong, silent type, a guy that has impressed the Bengals with a stoic work effort. He also must be impressing someone else because profootballfocus.com has him quietly rated the 11th best guard in the league. He left Buffalo with barely a ripple even though the man started 47 games that included the club's first playoff run since the turn-of-the-century.

Not so surprisingly, the no-nonsense Miller views Sunday like a shift in the weight room rather than a reunion.

"The only thing I'm thinking about is taking it like another game. It's a tough environment," Miller said before Wednesday's practice. "I don't really think about that. That journey took its course and I'm thankful to be here for the opportunity. I think it played out pretty well."

Price is the gregarious, high-energy Ohio State great that has had a tough start as a pro, starting with his lifting injury at the 2018 NFL scouting combine, winding through a foot injury in his second NFL start and another foot issue that sidelined him early in this training camp. He's also honest and reflective and when the Bengals announced they were going with Trey Hopkins at center before the opener, he admitted it hurt.