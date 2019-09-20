Bengals' Van Pelt and Bills' Kelly Meet Again

This Saturday night in downtown Buffalo won't be all that different than that Friday night 25 years ago when Jim Kelly told Alex Van Pelt to be waiting because he would swing by the Sheraton Four Points at the Galleria Mall to pick him up and they were going out.

"We've been close ever since," says Van Pelt, the Bengals quarterbacks coach and master mechanic tuning Andy Dalton for Sunday's game (1 p.m., Cincinnati's Local 12) at his old haunt with Kelly at Orchard Park, N.Y.

You've got to remember, by that time Kelly was already a Western New York folk hero, leader of the Bills' surge to four straight Super Bowls with a reservation in Canton. Van Pelt, already cut by two teams and hanging on by a playbook staple in his second season in the league, had just arrived with a Sheraton reservation for Monday night. Kelly had hurt his knee and the Bills needed someone behind Todd Collins and Van Pelt not only made it to Friday, but to 2003 and watched Kelly's every move until he retired after the 1996 season.

"Two Western Pennsylvania guys, although he didn't start out there, but he went to school at Pitt," Kelly is saying this week, tracing the bond between Pro Bowler and backup. "We like to hunt. We like to have a beer every once in a while. He's always joking around, having a good time. It's the grass roots. Knowing the kid and his heart. He knew if you want to be good, you have to work at it. His work ethic. When you meet him he's just a guy you love being around."

Kelly, 59, has ten years on Van Pelt. But on that Friday night, Van Pelt, just 24, was a teammate new in town.

"He took me under his wing immediately, but that's the way Jim is. To him, teammates were family," Van Pelt says. "I probably learned more from him than anybody."

So Kelly is swinging by the hotel again for dinner. And they just did this, but in reverse. Last month Kelly came to Paul Brown Stadium to watch his nephew Chad Kelly quarterback the Colts against the Bengals in the pre-season finale and he spent the night before dining at the Van Pelt home in suburban Cincinnati.

"He's a guy I think can be a head coach. A guy like Frank Reich," Kelly says of one of his other backups now coaching the Colts. "I love his mind. He's got a great football mind. I'm just hoping he gets the chance to become an offensive coordinator."