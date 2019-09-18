Taylor-Made Takes: "That's not the team that we are"

You mixed it up and had the team watch the game together on Monday. That seemed to go over well, talking to the guys.

I think so. We just want everyone to see how close we are. Not overreacting to a disappointing loss. Making sure get the mistakes corrected.

It's like you were trying to show both sides of the ball how close that game was. When you're playing in it, you may not be aware the game could have turned if you make that play or make that play.

Yeah, it's a different game. That's what we wanted to make sure our guys were clear on. That's not the type of performance we expected and we can do better this Sunday.

Knowing you, you're breaking down your own performance.

We go back and look at every drive to make sure the communication was clear on the coaching side of things and what could we do to manage the situation better. We're always looking to better ourselves.

The end of a half is always classic second guessing for guys like me. If you go down and score, what a great move. If you don't and like Sunday you end up turning it over with an interception that turns into points, then people ask why didn't you just manage the clock?

I felt like we were doing a good job managing the clock. We got it back with four minutes left backed up on a minus three and at the time of the interception there was only two minutes left. If we had kept on making the progress we anticipated making, we would have been in good shape there.

If the running game is going, that solves a lot of problems.

It does. We just can't keep going backwards on first-down penalties and negative yardage runs on first downs. We have to do a better job keeping ahead of the sticks.

What's wrong with the running game? Is it the flux of the offensive line? Is it the tracks? What is it?

It's usually a different person on each one of the runs. We didn't get a lot of them. We really only had 11 or 12 normal down runs in the first half. You can over think 11 plays. In the second half we were down 21 points and it was a little harder to go to the run game because we needed to throw the ball to get back in it. It's not something we're going to overreact to in two weeks.

You've been dealt a very difficult hand up front. Last Sunday you were down to your fourth left tackle, your left guard won't play this week.