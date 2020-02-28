Week In Review: Burrowing Into The Combine

Feb 28, 2020 at 10:20 AM
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

Week In Review: Burrowing Into The Combine

If a first impression is the most important, it looks like the Bengals and Joe Burrow are on their way. From at least a couple of accounts the team's first meeting with the presumptive No. 1 pick had the team walking out of Lucas Oil Stadium with wide smiles Wednesday afternoon here at the NFL scouting combine.

Burrow: 'I Could Go Home For Dinner'

Burrow made it clear Tuesday morning he'd have no problem staying home and playing for the Bengals if they take him with the first pick in the draft. Burrow appeared surprised that his cautious comments surrounding the Bengals the past month have been construed that he doesn't want to play in Cincinnati. The presumptive No. 1 doesn't want to be presumptuous.

Media Mock Draft Takes Bengals on Wild Ride To No. 33

Before the NFL scouting combine wheeled into action, the Bengals.com Media Mock Draft made its 2020 debut. Before the media departed for Indianapolis, it survived our all-out canvassing to reach the Bengals' top pick in the second round at No. 33.

Bengals Seek Backers Of All Kinds

The Bengals linebackers room is about to undergo a massive change and it could start a good month before the NFL draft when they eye a raft of veterans as free agency opens March 18. So they'll draft accordingly starting April 24, the night of the second and third rounds, and on into the final four rounds on April 25.

Quick Hits: 'Manufactured Narrative,' Unlikely Trade At The Top

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin challenged what he called "a manufactured narrative," that has emerged about his team during the past month when he met the media Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine.

Burrow At Ease In Cincy Pocket If Bengals Call

One of the many things Bengals head coach Zac Taylor likes about Burrow is that invisible intangible giving rise to toughness and leadership. Burrow did exactly that during his own media availability Tuesday when he popped back up after a month of speculation had him plotting an escape from Cincinnati and smoothly handled all the incoming hits.

Other Noteworthy Items

