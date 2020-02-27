Bengals Seek Backers Of All Kinds

He may not be as big (it is said his frame can add 20 pounds), but Davis-Gather has that Swiss Army Knife aspect to him that Anarumo seeks. The Bengals moved him inside during Senior Bowl week and he didn't seem flustered or overmatched.

"I think a lot of guys think I'm not as big or strong as the other linebackers," Davis-Gaither said. "(Friday) I'm going to show in the bench press that I'm just as strong as the guys that are 240, 250. Like you said, I can play bigger. A lot of guys don't think I'm as strong. I definitely want to show that."

He's a coach's son and he showed in Mobile he could run things in the middle.

"I think it went pretty good playing for them that week and playing in their scheme," he said of the Bengals. "Just really learning — because I was playing outside linebacker — just moving into the box. They showed me some good tips and what I need to be better at with my eyes. I feel really comfortable with their scheme."

This is the way it's going. The linebackers are getting smaller, not bigger, so Davis-Gaither isn't the outlier he would have been a decade ago.

"Ten years ago, Baun would have been on the lighter side," said a veteran NFL linebacker coach Thursday roaming the halls. "You look at the formations and the personnel groups now without two backs and the game has more open spaces you need to put those guys."

Like Pratt, Davis-Gaither moved during his career from the defensive backfield and he says that helped him develop patience.

"I played a lot in that nickel spot, so I really had to protect the strong safety in (run-pass options)," Davis-Gaither said. "So I really had to be patience and strong with my eyes and be quick enough to fill the edge, if need be."

But the Bengals aren't ditching size, either, particularly at SAM backer, where they already have the 280-pound Carlos Dunlap, 265-pound Sam Hubbard and 260-pound Carl Lawson. The biggest test of their scouting skills may come when they're trying to judge guys like 6-4, 265-pound Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem and 6-3, 259-pound Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor, among others, to see if they're able to drop into coverage.

"They have to have that athleticism," says the NFL vet.

But then that's where this thing all started. The backers room is going to change.

"We're looking for three-down guys," Anarumo said.