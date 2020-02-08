Top Moments from the 2020 Senior Bowl

Feb 08, 2020 at 03:38 PM
Michael LaPlaca

The Senior Bowl features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects.
Ryan Meyer
The 2020 Senior Bowl marked the official start of the NFL Draft season and it was a great opportunity for the Bengals coaching staff to individually work with some of the top upperclassmen in the country.

With that one-on-one access, Bengals.com brought fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content from one of the nation's premiere events. 

Here's a look at some of the best features from Mobile, Ala. 

Bengals Coaching at the 2020 Senior Bowl

Check out some of the best images of the Bengals coaching staff at the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stands with some of the nation's top collegiate prospects for a team picture at the 2020 Senior Bowl.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stands with some of the nation's top collegiate prospects for a team picture at the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Bengals defensive line coach Nick Eason
Bengals defensive line coach Nick Eason

Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt
Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (center) with cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson (right)
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (center) with cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson (right)

Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner
Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner

Special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Darrin Simmons
Special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Darrin Simmons

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor brings the South team in for a huddle at practice.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor brings the South team in for a huddle at practice.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on at practice during the 2020 Senior Bowl.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on at practice during the 2020 Senior Bowl.

TE Josiah Deguara (left) chats with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor
TE Josiah Deguara (left) chats with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

Assistant Offensive Line coach Ben Martin
Assistant Offensive Line coach Ben Martin

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

Defensive Quality Control coach Jordan Kovacs
Defensive Quality Control coach Jordan Kovacs

Running backs coach Jemal Singleton (center) and tight ends coach James Casey (right)
Running backs coach Jemal Singleton (center) and tight ends coach James Casey (right)

Linebackers coach Al Golden
Linebackers coach Al Golden

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

Defensive line coach Nick Eason
Defensive line coach Nick Eason

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (left) and cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson (right)
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (left) and cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson (right)

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

Senior Defensive Assistant Mark Duffner
Senior Defensive Assistant Mark Duffner

Bengals In The Senior Bowl

A look at current Bengals players who have participated in the Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.

William and Mary DB B.W. Webb during the South team practice for the 2013 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on January 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
William and Mary DB B.W. Webb during the South team practice for the 2013 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on January 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

TCU quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during practice for the South team during the 2011 Under Armor Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on January 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Alix Drawec)
TCU quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during practice for the South team during the 2011 Under Armor Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on January 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Alix Drawec)

North inside linebacker Germaine Pratt of North Carolina State (3) before the start of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
North inside linebacker Germaine Pratt of North Carolina State (3) before the start of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Senior Bowl South Squad defensive back Shawn Williams of Georgia (26) lines up for a play in the first quarter of the Senior Bowl College football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013 (AP Photo/G.M. Andrews)
Senior Bowl South Squad defensive back Shawn Williams of Georgia (26) lines up for a play in the first quarter of the Senior Bowl College football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013 (AP Photo/G.M. Andrews)

North quarterback Ryan Finley, from North Carolina State, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. The North won 34-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
North quarterback Ryan Finley, from North Carolina State, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. The North won 34-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

North tight end Drew Sample of Washington (88) catches a pass as South safety Jaquan Johnson of Miami (4) defends during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
North tight end Drew Sample of Washington (88) catches a pass as South safety Jaquan Johnson of Miami (4) defends during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

North squad defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow of Michigan (96) stretches before practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
North squad defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow of Michigan (96) stretches before practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

North Squad running back Jaylen Samuels of North Carolina State runs the ball against South Squad defensive tackle Andrew Brown of Virginia during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
North Squad running back Jaylen Samuels of North Carolina State runs the ball against South Squad defensive tackle Andrew Brown of Virginia during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Auburn tight end C.J. Uzomah (88) runs up the field during the South team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
Auburn tight end C.J. Uzomah (88) runs up the field during the South team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

South Squad running back Darrel Williams of LSU is tackled North Squad safety Trayvon Henderson of Hawaii and North Squad outside linebacker Kemoko Turay of Rutgers, during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
South Squad running back Darrel Williams of LSU is tackled North Squad safety Trayvon Henderson of Hawaii and North Squad outside linebacker Kemoko Turay of Rutgers, during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

North defensive tackle Renell Wren of Arizona State (95) runs drills during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
North defensive tackle Renell Wren of Arizona State (95) runs drills during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

South squad defensive lineman Quinton Coples, left, of North Carolina, battles Cordy Glenn, of Georgia, during Senior Bowl South Squad NCAA college football practice at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
South squad defensive lineman Quinton Coples, left, of North Carolina, battles Cordy Glenn, of Georgia, during Senior Bowl South Squad NCAA college football practice at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

For all of the Senior Bowl content, please visit Bengals.com/news/seniorbowl.

