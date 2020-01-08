Important Dates To Know For 2020 NFL Offseason

news

Maybe Joe Burrow's strained right calf has prevented him from moving around the pocket with his usual deftness, but it hasn't stopped him from stepping up in the Bengals locker room. From Athens to Arizona, where the Bengals play Sunday (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19), Burrow has always been the leader of his team and so he was in the palpable moments after Sunday's 27-3 loss in Nashville when he spoke to his mates.