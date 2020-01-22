Duke Of Quick Hits: More Burrow; Respecting Andy; Free Agency To Be Explored; All In On A.J. Green; Mixon In Mix

- When it comes to free agency, the Bengals have preferred in the last decade to keep their UFA signings to a minimum. It sounds like they're going to be more active, but maybe not with the high numbers they seem to be saving for Green and Mixon.

"It's not just, 'Oh, you can fix that with free agency,' because it might not be there in free agency the way you want it. It might not be there," Tobin said. "You don't just bring in a guy, overpay him, and then he doesn't produce in that role and then you're in the same spot, just with less capital to improve the situation.

"I think the willingness is always there. But yeah. Our roster needs help. We're going to look to help it every way that is possible, whether it's signing a CFL guy (which they just did with a CFL all-star corner), whether it's signing college free agents, through the draft, through unrestricted free agency or with guys who are going to get cut at other teams, how they might fit. And then we'll also look to the trade thing. And we'll see. But there's a lot of avenues to improve your team, not just one to do it — unrestricted free agency or the draft. We look at all those avenues when we try to add pieces that are smart for us."