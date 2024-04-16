Bengals Local Pro Day: The Owner, The Prospect, And Jowon Briggs' Lists That Fuel His Dreams

Johnson knows Briggs well because he knew he was a four-star recruit out of Walnut Hills who had opted for Virginia before transferring to Cincinnati. Both schools are in Johnson's region.

"Extremely impressive. Wife, three kids, fluent in four languages, fantastic life skills," Johnson said. "Very worldly. He'll be successful in whatever he does and then probably a couple of other things at the same time."

Briggs is strong enough and athletic enough that he can be successful in the NFL. What that means in the draft, no one quite seems to know.

One mock has him going in the fourth round to the Chiefs. Another one has him going in the sixth round to Dallas. But he's definitely a late bloomer for the folks who didn't invite him to Mobile or Indy.

And he was so steamed, he played well enough in the Hula Bowl all-star game to get promoted into the East-West Game. The Bengals talked to him on-site before each of those games and assured him he'd be invited to the local day for a physical.

"Every single guy that got a Senior Bowl invite, every single guy that got a combine invite, I put down his exact measurements," Briggs said. "Height, weight, hand size, arm length, what they ran in the 40, their 40 split, bench press. And who didn't compete."

Briggs isn't a Thursday or Friday night pick, allegedly, because he's 6-1 and has 32 ¼-inch arms. That's about two inches off for the number crunchers.

But they'll also have to crunch his 39 reps of 225 (he says it was really 42), five more than the leading defensive tackle at the combine, LSU's Jordan Jefferson, and double-digits more than projected first-rounder Byron Murphy II of Texas.

Briggs went as far as to break down the tackles from 295-305 pounds, from 305-310, and those beyond. He's produced in all three ranges. He chose to go into the pro day "as strong an athlete I could be," at 314 pounds.

But the weight didn't take away from his athleticism. His 7.53-second three cone drill would have been the second fastest at the combine and faster than any 300-pounder. His 20-yard shuttle of 4.71 seconds would have been in the combine top ten and, he says, faster than the biggest guys.

Briggs compared Tuesday's session to the on-field drills at his pro day. Been there, done that. But it was his first meeting with defensive line coach Marion Hobby on Tuesday and that time was bigger than any time.