Bengals.com Media Mock Draft 3.0: Knowledge Is Good

18.BENGALS: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson; Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com: Our first pick in the long-ago days before the combine (Feb. 25), is still up there, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. An athletic freak as well as a productive performer. You'd take him right now, right? Marvelous player.

Our pick from last month, Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton, is also on the board. Maybe not as highly rated as Murphy, but still a solid pick at a premium position of need post-DJ Reader.

But for the heck of it, let's keep playing it out for another option.

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., is there and that's enticing as heck. A guy oozing with potential not far off the three top-ten guys. But how much can he give them right now? Tee Higgins is here, Ja’Marr Chase can play all over the yard and that includes the slot, they love what Andrei Iosivas can do with a season under his belt, and it sounds like Thomas is still working on his route running. A great pick, but is the fit as good?

And with the way the receivers come out so good and so coached right now, if he's not Ja'Marr Chase do you get one later?

Also available on this board are two terrific right tackles, the position the Bengals have always seemed to be chasing during head coach Zac Taylor's six seasons. Maybe Alabama's massive J.C. Latham or Georgia's prototype Amarius Mims is the answer, but they've also got only 31 college starts between them. In Trent Brown they just picked up 100 games of NFL massiveness and this deep tackle list no doubt extends to the second round.

At this point we bring in The Athletic's formidable duo of Bengals beat artist Paul Dehner Jr., and draft guru Dane Brugler. Dehner's laundry list of traits the Bengals have coveted under Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin dovetails nicely with Brugler's extensive scouting reports to give you a superb feel for what the Bengals may do.

The only thing we see missing from the traits list is "Games Played." These Bengals love guys who have played a lot of ball. (Another Alabama tackle, Jonah Williams, became Taylor's first first-round pick in 2019 with more than 40 starts.)

Some aren't enamored with the Wiggins pick because he's 173 pounds and Dehner has noted defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo loves long sleeves in his DBs. Wiggins' 30.5-inch arms may not be Lou-long.

But while Wiggins isn't Dick Butkus against the run, it's a passing league, right? And the 6-1 Wiggins doesn't lack length. As for some of the other boxes Dehner lists, Wiggins is there:

"Michigan, Clemson, SEC … big programs with big performances in the biggest games … elite secondary speed."

Wiggins, who played 36 games, hit 22 miles per hour when he came from behind for a goal-line strip to preserve a win over North Carolina. At the combine he ripped off a 4.28-second 40-yard dash that was second only to the combine record. The Bengals have loved that elite secondary speed the last two drafts with cornerback DJ Turner's 4.27 last year and safety Dax Hill's 4.3 the year before in becoming the cornerstone of what they've got back there.

Yes, they have Turner and potential Pro Bowler Cam Taylor-Britt starting on the outside, but they could use depth there post-Chidobe Awuzie. A guy like Wiggins would certainly be a help with his legs in December.

And the last time they picked a cornerback at No. 18, it worked out well in 2007. Leon Hall. Hall and Awuzie have arguably been their best outside cornerbacks during this century. (Hall and Mike Hilton get the nod in the slot.)

Plus, here's where the estimable Greg Cosell of NFL Films has come down on Wiggins:

"I may not have seen a corner with that kind of elite lateral and downhill burst in recent memory … Wiggins may be the most athletically gifted corner prospect in the 2024 draft class with his size/length/speed profile. There is no question that his traits package will get teams excited. Wiggins showed the ability to play physical press-man and mirror-match press-man."

Bottom line?