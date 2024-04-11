Catching Up With Joe Burrow: 'We Know We Have The Right People In Place'

"I'm confident I've put all the work in I need to make sure I'm healthy," Burrow said. "I'm continuing year-to-year to better hone that and make that more efficient. Maybe listen to my body a little more throughout the offseason and not push through things that maybe I have in the past. I'm just starting to learn my body more and more."

In an offseason where the Bengals lost offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to the head-coaching ranks, Zac Taylor made sure Burrow wouldn't have to learn an offense when he promoted quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to replace Callahan and assistant quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe to replace Pitcher.

"The goal is to stay as close to the same as you can. It's why we promoted Pitch, it's why we promoted Brad," Burrow said. "We tried to keep most of the things in-house and then we had a couple of additions that we think will bring a new element to our process. I think that's always a good thing, too. I'm excited to see what that working relationship is going to be like.

"Whoever is here you're going to self-scout and tweak what you did from last year to be a better offense."

There's no question what Burrow has in mind on how to take his offense into the top tier. And make no mistake. He's talking the top.

"We have to be more consistent than we were last year. Part of that was the injury to me," Burrow said. "I think we just need to take that next step as an offense. Be more consistent series-to-series. We've been pretty good game-to-game, but I think if we really want to be one of those top one to three offenses in the league, we have to be more consistent."