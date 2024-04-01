Bengals Look To Fan Flames of AFC's Hottest Home Record In Last 20 Games

Two of the nine biggest crowds saw Wild Card playoff victories. The biggest crowd of 67,260 on Sept. 29, 2022, watched the defending AFC champion Bengals beat the Dolphins, 27-15, in a Thursday night game quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 287 yards.

But the game that stands out for Schweppe is last season's Sunday night win over Buffalo. If the Bengals were ready for prime time with a 397-yard offensive effort during a 24-18 victory, so were the fans and their striping of "The Jungle."

"It was an incredible experience to see the fan buy-in and create that everyone-is-on-it feeling," Schweppe says. "That game was electric from the pregame, halftime, all the way to the last snap and the fans made the difference. That's what we're looking for."

And, like Taylor, Schweppe isn't tipping his hand on what the foe is going to face in 2024. But he did offer a teaser.