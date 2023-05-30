After Running Into History, Bengals' Sam Hubbard Looks To Chase Down Super Bowl: 'Best I've Felt In My Whole Career'

So this offseason he has stepped up maintenance of a body that has given him the most tackles by an NFL edge player since he came into the league five years ago, per Pro Football Reference. He is working on pass rush moves and pass rush plans in consultation with Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby while also occasionally calling on his college defensive line coach as a resource, Ohio State's Larry Johnson.

And he continues to pride himself "on being the best run edge defender in the league," while seeking more forced fumbles and plays around the ball.

But as the Cincy Kid turns 28 at the end of next month, there is more and more focus on the body.

"My core discipline, my routine during the week, cold exposure, sauna, nutrition. It's a little bit better in all areas," Hubbard says. "I'm ready to put it all together."

What his house in Cincinnati doesn't supply, he can get close by in the gym at Black Sheep Performance. The Cincinnati Kid also has a home in Arizona that is stocked like a team space.

"Weather, temperature, really good food. I have family out there," says Hubbard of the draw to the desert. "Escape the cold. Just kind of lock in on mental and physical health."

But while some melt in the heat of playing in their hometowns, Hubbard has submerged himself in legend with icy blasts of clutch plays.

"It's not (a distraction) for me. I've got a lot of people in my corner," Hubbard says. "They help me out more than they distract me. That's how I look at it."

The way Doug Rosfeld looks at it, this is the same guy he taught Economics when Hubbard was in his front row as a Moeller sophomore. "You couldn't get anything past him," he recalls and by the time Rosfeld arrived as head coach Zac Taylor's chief of staff in 2019, Hubbard, in his second pro season, was doing a lot more than that.