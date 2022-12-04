Sam Hubbard's Iconic Cincy Moment As Bengals Look To Defend In Meeting With Chiefs

He didn't have to fix much on this moment. After setting the edge on one side, on this next play he stood up on the other side and dropped into the flat. Mahomes play-actioned to McKinnon as Hubbard chucked left tackle Orlando Brown. As he back-pedaled he saw Mahomes scrambling away from the rampaging Reader and Hubbard charged in to join the fray and dumped him to set up third down.

"Red-zone dropper," Hubbard says. "When you don't have any work, you help contain the quarterback. I shot my shot and D.J. flushed him right to me."

It was the first of what have to be back-to-back iconic Bengals sacks. Have there been any bigger?

"Those two plays, he had drops but he had eyes on the quarterback," Reader says. "He did a great job of just making sure he was being present. I think he does a great job throughout the game doing that. Big plays. Big players have to make those plays. You pay him the big bucks to go make big plays and he does a good job.

"The first (sack) was really cool to me. I thought his first sack was a lot better. He just kind of sped out of nowhere. Mahomes does a good job of avoiding people when they get close to him. Sam kind of stayed on that low hip and to get him on the ground is a big thing."

Hobby still doesn't look at headlines, so he couldn't tell you if Hubbard is undersold or not. All he knows is the people he knows know him. Players. Coaches. Scouts. Before he was a third-round pick at the opening of the 1990s, he had a coach at Tennessee tell him to stay as far away as he could from newspapers during the season.

"Maybe they're playing one of our opponents or something like that, but they saw the film," Hobby says. "They tell me, 'I like that No. 94. He's a heck of a player.'"

39 seconds left. Chiefs third and nine from Bengals 9. Mahomes sacked by Hubbard for a 15-yard loss. Fumble forced by Hubbard. Recovered by Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney. Timeout by Chiefs with three seconds left.

"That's another one of the things that's underrated about him," Hendrickson says. "That ability to track people down."

The Stand forced overtime when the Chiefs kicked a field goal, setting up more defensive heroics. Free safety Jessie Bates III's tip turned into strong safety Vonn Bell's interception that turned into the Two Joes Drive (Burrow and Mixon) that turned into Evan McPherson's field goal that turned into the Super Bowl.