Team Transactions: Practice Squad for 2023 Season

The Bengals today made the following player moves:
Signed the following 13 players to the practice squad (all were with the Bengals during training camp):
- DT Domenique Davis
- CB Allan George
- C Nate Gilliam
- DE Jeff Gunter
- LB Shaka Heyward
- TE Tanner Hudson
- WR Shedrick Jackson
- CB Sidney Jones IV
- G Jaxson Kirkland
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- WR Stanley Morgan
- LB Tyler Murray
- S Michael J. Thomas
Also signed QB Will Grier to the practice squad. Grier (6-1, 220), a fifth-year player out of West Virginia University, originally was a third-round pick of Carolina in 2019. He spent his first two seasons (2019-20) with the Panthers, then spent the past two years ('21-22) as well as this preseason with Dallas. He started two regular-season games for Carolina in 2019, completing 28 of 52 passes for 228 yards.
The Bengals' practice squad currently is two spots shy of the 16-player limit.