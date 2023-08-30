Team Transactions: Practice Squad for 2023 Season

Aug 30, 2023 at 03:10 PM

The Bengals today made the following player moves:

Signed the following 13 players to the practice squad (all were with the Bengals during training camp):

  • DT Domenique Davis
  • CB Allan George
  • C Nate Gilliam
  • DE Jeff Gunter
  • LB Shaka Heyward
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • WR Shedrick Jackson
  • CB Sidney Jones IV
  • G Jaxson Kirkland
  • WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  • WR Stanley Morgan
  • LB Tyler Murray
  • S Michael J. Thomas

Also signed QB Will Grier to the practice squad. Grier (6-1, 220), a fifth-year player out of West Virginia University, originally was a third-round pick of Carolina in 2019. He spent his first two seasons (2019-20) with the Panthers, then spent the past two years ('21-22) as well as this preseason with Dallas. He started two regular-season games for Carolina in 2019, completing 28 of 52 passes for 228 yards.

The Bengals' practice squad currently is two spots shy of the 16-player limit.

