Bengals Player Moves: QB Signed, OT on Reserve/Injured

Sinnett (6-4, 225), a second-year player out of the University of San Diego, originally was a college free agent signee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He spent the past three seasons on the practice squads of the Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, as well as on the active roster for the Philadelphia Eagles for 10 games in 2021. He also played in one game for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL in 2023.