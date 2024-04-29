Quick Hits: Why Bengals CB Coach Thinks He Just Got A First-Rounder; A Phone Call And Dinner Helps Ted Karras Close Generation Gap

That's how Burks knows it's going to be a dream to work with Hill. He did not only that week, but many others in coordinating third-down coverage. It will be recalled that huge third down in the red zone when Hill defended Bills tight end Dawson Knox during the Divisional win in Buffalo later that rookie year.

"All cornerbacks are interchangeable on third down," Burks said. "Who they cover is in the game plan."

But you have to cover, which is why Burks has an open door for Hill.

"A natural cover player," Burks said.

Turner has yet to welcome Dax Hill to the Bengals cornerbacks room. But then, why should he? Been there, done that. Turner and Hill played together at Michigan, where Turner was on the outside and Hill basically played inside cornerback in nickel.

"It's nothing new," Turner said. "A hundred percent (he's embraced it). Dax is going to do whatever the team needs him to do and that's what we're going to do. They want him to perform at corner, he'll perform at corner."

Hill, as always, says the right things.

"I could take it one or two ways. Just take it the best way to look at it and use it as an opportunity for me and my family," Hill said. "I feel like I have a high ceiling for myself whatever position it is. I'm confident in myself. I don't really have a bad sense toward it."

After Hill was drafted as a safety in the first round in 2022, he played 131 snaps, most of them in nickel. Then when he played safety for the first time full-time last season, he led the defense with nearly 1,100 snaps. He admitted he feels like he still hasn't showed what he can do after two seasons of shifting roles.