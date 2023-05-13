Quick Hits: Even Former Bengals Vets Reach Out To Rookies; Putting A Bo On Shed Jackson's NFL Shot; Zac Taylor Knows Schedule Demands Fast Start

Not only have the Bengals' veterans reached out to the new guys, but some former players living in Cincinnati were also in contact before the rookies gathered for the first time Friday at a brief workout in the IEL Indoor Facility.

Second-rounder D.J. Turner II, the Michigan cornerback, has heard from Leon Hall, a Big Blue ancestor who held down his Bengals corner for the better part of a decade.

And undrafted Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward, who has won two Vincent Rey awards given to his team's best backer, has been texting with the man himself.

"I texted him a few times before the draft and it's crazy I ended up coming here," Heyward said.

The 6-3, 238-pound Heyward a veritable speedster, agreed. He would take Rey's Bengals career of 50 starts and 128 games right now. Undrafted but unbowed. The 6-0 Rey, the classic Mike backer out of Duke who impressed at his pro day, knows Heyward isn't the same style of player: "Yeah, he's different. He's 6-3."

"I told him what was told to me," said Rey, who is the Bengals chaplain. "It's not when you go, it's where you'll go, about getting in the right situation. Where they'll give you a shot. I was on the practice squad for 13 weeks (as a rookie). We've got some good backers. Our room is full of a lot people to learn from. I'm glad he's here … You can come in undrafted and make it. That's the league we're in."

The Bengals linebackers room is full these days, but Heyward felt it click with position coach James Bettcher and feels like he'll be well coached here.

"He was talking to me through the pre-draft process and already had some things he wanted me to work on," Heyward said.

Hall last took a snap here in his ninth season in 2015 and went to three more teams in the last three years of his career before settling down with his wife and three children in Cincinnati, where he's the fittest youth coach in three counties. It was no surprise to safeties coach Robert Livingston, who was here at the end of Hall's Bengals' run, that he heard from Hall right after they chose Turner.

That was a year after they took Michigan safety Dax Hill in the first round, 15 years after they took Hall out of Ann Arbor.

"Between Dax and D.J. I think it's pretty cool for Leon to see the success Michigan has had and to see those players come in here," Livingston said. "For somebody to come to Cincinnati to play most of their career and still live here, it kind of speaks to what he feels about the city and this organization. I think the world of Leon and there's no better sounding board for advice for a young player than a guy who has lived it and been in their shoes."

Now remember, Turner was six when Hall was drafted, so he had never met him or talked to him. He was just a name on a wall. Until the call came.

"He told me congrats and just let me know when you get in town. Stuff like that," said Turner who has heard about Hall.

"I heard about his game," said Turner, who also prides himself on playing both the slot and outside. "That's how I heard about him. How he could do both."

When the Bengals were going to the playoffs under Marvin Lewis (Hall and fellow cornerback Johnathan Joseph were the co-MVPs of the 2009 AFC North champs who swept the division), he was defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's ace in the hole because he could play games with him pulling him in and out of the slot. His 26 interceptions are fourth on the Bengals all-time list.

"I tell these guys," said Livingston of the rookies, "go find a veteran and leech off him. Get any information you can."