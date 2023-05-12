2023 Bengals Schedule Breakdown: Key Matchups, What to Watch and More

NOV. 5 _ Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. NBC: One of the more long-awaited games on the NFL calendar after the Monday night game in Week 17 last year was canceled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin was revived on the field and three weeks later the Bengals won a berth in the AFC title game with a decisive 27-10 win in Buffalo. In the first meeting between Burrow and Josh Allen, the Bengals rolled up 412 yards, but the Bills came out and drafted two defensive players, one in the seventh round.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: Bengals Edge Myles Murphy vs. Bills QB Josh Allen: Another draft pick responding to the AFC arms race. Murphy, the first-rounder, is 6-5, 270 pounds and can fly, which is good because Allen is almost the same size and is as lethal on the ground as he is in the air. Murphy projects to be one of the first pass rushers off the bench and now that November is here and a bye underneath him, he'll be settled. A hidden stat from the playoff game is the Bengals held Allen, with a career rush average of nearly six, to 3.3 on eight tries.

NOV. 12 _ Houston, 1 p.m. CBS: Texans new head coach DeMeco Ryans played 140 NFL games at linebacker, none wilder than his last game at Paycor when the Texans beat the Bengals with a last-play touchdown in 2011. His teammate that day, Bengals tight ends coach James Casey, is part of a coaching staff that has largely stayed together for five years contrasting with Ryans' new staff.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: Bengals CB DJ Turner vs. Texans QB C.J. Stroud: An initial matchup of vets from two The Game, Michigan's Turner and Ohio State's Stroud.

NOV. 16 _ at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. Prime Video: The last time the Bengals were here, Jackson caught them at the gun for a win on Sunday Night Football despite being held to 19 points. Now they're back in prime time for their first Thursday night division road game since Ryan Fitzpatrick took them into a 2008 game in Pittsburgh.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie vs. Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.: Two standouts from the Bengals-Rams Super Bowl meet again. Both are coming off ACL injuries. Awuzie went down last Halloween in Cleveland and OBJ hasn't played since that night in L.A. he helped the Rams jump to an early lead over the Bengals with two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown before injuring the knee. Awuzie also had a big night with an interception. The CW is OBJ leads the best corps of wide receivers Jackson has had in his six seasons.

NOV. 26 _ Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. CBS: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin arrives for his 34th game against the Bengals in his 17th season, breaking former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis' record for the longest tenure by an African-American head coach or manager in pro sports. He and Zac Taylor are locked up at 4-4.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: Bengals WR Tee Higgins vs. Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.: The Steelers felt like the Bengals after the draft when they didn't think they could fill two major needs in the first two rounds but did. After trading up in the first round to get Georgia tackle Broderick Jones, at the top of the second they were still able to get Porter, the son of Bengals villain Joey Porter and a guy they had targeted as a legacy who also is a top prospect at a position of need. They may not move the rookie around, but the Bengals vet receivers can and he'll have to deal with the height of the 6-4 Higgins.

DEC 4 _ at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. ESPN: Two of the NFL's darling teams coming off division titles meet on a big stage led by their overall No. 1 quarterbacks. Another meeting of consecutive No. 1s in the '20 Burrow and '21 Lawrence with Burrow having a 1-0 edge.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: Bengals Edge Sam Hubbard vs. Jaguars RT Anton Harrison: Harrison, the Oklahoma left tackle, was taken right before they picked at No. 28. The Bengals got the guy they wanted in Murphy and the Jags got their guy because they made a trade with Buffalo to get into the slot to pick Harrison. The thinking is he'll eventually be the Jags left tackle even though he may start on the other side. He'll have to deal with savvy vets like Hubbard while making the transition.

DEC. 10 _ Indianapolis, 1 p.m. CBS: The Bengals have won seven straight at home in December and January. The last time they played the Colts at home was 2017, when Chuck Pagano was their head coach and Andy Dalton staved off Jacoby Brissett in a 24-23 win. That was two coaches and Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, and Carson Wentz ago.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: Bengals MLB Logan Wilson vs. Colts QB Anthony Richardson: Richardson, the fourth pick in the draft, figures to be playing by now. His dangerous athleticism is challenged by the seasoned Wilson's Pro Bowlish play in the middle.

DEC 16-17 _ Vikings, TBD: The last time the Vikes were in, the Bengals set the tone for their 2021 Super Bowl season when they beat Minnesota in an overtime opener that went to the last. The Vikes made an industry out of winning those tight ones last season under rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell on their way to winning the NFC North. Irv Smith, the tight end on that team, now plays for the Bengals.