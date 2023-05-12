Bengals Sign All Eight Draft Picks

The Bengals today signed all eight of their selections in this year's NFL Draft. The signings included DE Myles Murphy, CB DJ Turner II, S Jordan Battle, WR Charlie Jones, HB Chase Brown, WR Andrei Iosivas, P Brad Robbins and CB DJ Ivey.
Murphy (6-5, 270) was taken in the first round (28th overall) out of Clemson University. He played in 38 career games with 27 starts in three seasons (2020-22) with the Tigers, totaling 119 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 37 TFLs, six FFs and five PDs. He was an All-ACC second team selection in 2021 and '22.
Turner (5-11, 180) was selected in the second round (60th overall) out of the University of Michigan. He spent four seasons (2019-22) at Michigan, playing in 36 games with 22 starts. He recorded 69 tackles (53 solos), 20 PDs, three INTs and one FR. He was named to the All-Big Ten second team in 2022.
Battle (6-1, 210) was taken in the third round (95th overall) out of the University of Alabama. He played in 54 games with 44 starts in four seasons (2019-22), registering 251 tackles, one sack, 16 PDs, six INTs and one FR. He was a third-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in both the 2021 and '22 seasons.
Jones (6-0, 183) was chosen in the fourth round (131st overall) out of Purdue University. He spent one season at Purdue (2022), after two years at Iowa ('20-21) and one year at Buffalo ('18). He was a second-team All-American and All-Big Ten first teamer in 2022, when he led the FBS in receptions (110), while ranking second in receiving yards (1361) and fifth in receiving TDs (12).
Brown (5-10, 211) was selected in the fifth round (163rd overall) out of the University of Illinois. He played in 34 games with 27 starts in four seasons (2019-22) for the Fighting Illini, amassing 3206 rushing yards on 605 carries (5.3-yard average) with 18 TDs. He also caught 48 passes for 446 yards and three TDs. He was a second-team All-American and a second-team All-Big Ten pick in 2022.
Iosivas (6-3, 205) was a sixth-round pick (206th overall) out of Princeton University. In 29 games with 20 starts over three seasons (2019-22), he caught 125 passes for 1909 yards (15.3-yard average) and 16 TDs. He was an FCS second-team All-American and a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2022.
Robbins (6-1, 205) was also taken in the sixth round (217th overall) out of the University of Michigan. He was a five-year letter winner for the Wolverines (2017, '19-22), and in 44 games he had 179 punts for 7698 yards (43.0-yard gross average), with 61 downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection (2017, '20-21), and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree ('21-22).
Ivey (6-1, 192) was selected in the seventh round (246th overall) out of the University of Miami (Fla.). He spent five seasons with the Hurricanes (2018-22), playing in 58 games with 32 starts. He recorded 127 tackles (92 solos), with four TFLs and one sack, along with 17 PDs, six INTs and two FFs.
