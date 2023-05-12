Bengals Sign All Eight Draft Picks

May 12, 2023 at 02:35 PM
051223-Draft-Contract-Signing
Seth Tanner/Cincinnati Bengals
From left to right, top row; HB Chase Brown, P Brad Robbins, WR Andrei Iosivas, WR Charlie Jones. Bottom row; S Jordan Battle, CB DJ Turner II, CB DJ Ivey, DE Myles Murphy.

The Bengals today signed all eight of their selections in this year's NFL Draft. The signings included DE Myles Murphy, CB DJ Turner II, S Jordan Battle, WR Charlie Jones, HB Chase Brown, WR Andrei Iosivas, P Brad Robbins and CB DJ Ivey.

Murphy (6-5, 270) was taken in the first round (28th overall) out of Clemson University. He played in 38 career games with 27 starts in three seasons (2020-22) with the Tigers, totaling 119 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 37 TFLs, six FFs and five PDs. He was an All-ACC second team selection in 2021 and '22.

Turner (5-11, 180) was selected in the second round (60th overall) out of the University of Michigan. He spent four seasons (2019-22) at Michigan, playing in 36 games with 22 starts. He recorded 69 tackles (53 solos), 20 PDs, three INTs and one FR. He was named to the All-Big Ten second team in 2022.

Battle (6-1, 210) was taken in the third round (95th overall) out of the University of Alabama. He played in 54 games with 44 starts in four seasons (2019-22), registering 251 tackles, one sack, 16 PDs, six INTs and one FR. He was a third-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in both the 2021 and '22 seasons.

Jones (6-0, 183) was chosen in the fourth round (131st overall) out of Purdue University. He spent one season at Purdue (2022), after two years at Iowa ('20-21) and one year at Buffalo ('18). He was a second-team All-American and All-Big Ten first teamer in 2022, when he led the FBS in receptions (110), while ranking second in receiving yards (1361) and fifth in receiving TDs (12).

Brown (5-10, 211) was selected in the fifth round (163rd overall) out of the University of Illinois. He played in 34 games with 27 starts in four seasons (2019-22) for the Fighting Illini, amassing 3206 rushing yards on 605 carries (5.3-yard average) with 18 TDs. He also caught 48 passes for 446 yards and three TDs. He was a second-team All-American and a second-team All-Big Ten pick in 2022.

Iosivas (6-3, 205) was a sixth-round pick (206th overall) out of Princeton University. In 29 games with 20 starts over three seasons (2019-22), he caught 125 passes for 1909 yards (15.3-yard average) and 16 TDs. He was an FCS second-team All-American and a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2022.

Robbins (6-1, 205) was also taken in the sixth round (217th overall) out of the University of Michigan. He was a five-year letter winner for the Wolverines (2017, '19-22), and in 44 games he had 179 punts for 7698 yards (43.0-yard gross average), with 61 downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection (2017, '20-21), and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree ('21-22).

Ivey (6-1, 192) was selected in the seventh round (246th overall) out of the University of Miami (Fla.). He spent five seasons with the Hurricanes (2018-22), playing in 58 games with 32 starts. He recorded 127 tackles (92 solos), with four TFLs and one sack, along with 17 PDs, six INTs and two FFs.

Website_DRAFT(2560x1440)

2023 Draft Dey Center

The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.

Learn More

Related Content

news

NFL Draft Recap: See How The Bengals Draft Class Graded

After the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Sunday, several media outlets throughout the league assessed the draft classes of various NFL teams. The Cincinnati Bengals selected 8 new players via the draft. Now, let us take a look at the grades received by the Bengals' 2023 draft class.

news

Bengals 2023 Draft Grades: Updated Grades For Every Pick

The 2023 NFL Draft has finished and the Cincinnati Bengals have made their picks. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Myles Murphy, DJ Turner II, Jordan Battle and the rest of the Bengals' picks suit up for the upcoming season. As the team worked hard in the 2023 NFL Draft to build a championship-worthy team, media outlets around the country are offering their expert analysis and grading of the Bengals' draft picks. So, let's take a look at how the Bengals are faring in the eyes of the experts.

news

Bengals 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Learn who the Bengals select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to the 2023 NFL Draft

The much-awaited 2023 NFL Draft is set to commence on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, MO, with the first round scheduled to take place. The Cincinnati Bengals possess seven picks in the draft, one in each of the seven rounds. Here is how to watch and listen!

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup Final Edition Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is today and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our final edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

news

Final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft Of 2023 Gets You Ready

The final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft of 2023. Maybe not as accurate as a Joe Burrow touchdown pass, but just as enthusiastic. A Pro Bowl thank you to all participating scribes.

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially 1 week away, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our third edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our second edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 28th pick in the first round. With so much speculation and anticipation surrounding this year's draft class, we've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you an exclusive look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

news

Bengals Set To Host UC Pro Day As They Pivot To NFL Draft

The Bengals hosting the University of Cincinnati pro day on Thursday serves as a tidy metaphor for where they are now as their offseason pivots to the NFL Draft.

news

Bengals Sign Cordell Volson

