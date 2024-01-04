Pro Bowl Hat Trick For Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson Puts Them In Bengals Elite 

Hendrickson likes it that way. He doesn't court the media. A devout Christian, he deflects praise and on Wednesday he primarily pointed "to my Lord and Savior without whom I am nothing."

On Wednesday, Hendrickson also thanked Hilton for the endorsement, as well as his wife for "the peace at home when I cross that threshold."

Also on Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor showed his appreciation again to Chase for playing last Sunday's elimination game in Kansas City at 70% with a sprained shoulder.

"That was a physical game. They're going to put their hands on you. They're going to have two guys in your vicinity quite a bit. And we're going to run the ball," Taylor said. "We really challenged our guys in that regard. And it was cold. It's not fun to be in pain when you're cold. It was cold. There are just so many things that went into that. He knows how I feel about it. When your best players are willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done, that's what we're looking for with our players."

Chase indicated the same thing Wednesday. If he can play, he will. He wants to win and he's just four catches from 100 balls, a goal of his and it would make him the first 100-catch receiver for the Bengals since T.J. Houshmandzadeh in 2007. He also mentioned he's got his eye on a 100-yard game. He's already got five this season. A sixth would tie the Bengals season record with Green in 2013.

It won't be so easy for the Browns to find him since the Bengals have spent the season expanding his roles at so many different spots.

"His attention to detail and his craft have really grown. His flexibility in the offense has expanded to where you can line him up anywhere and he knows what to do, how to run the route," said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan before practice. "His route tree obviously over the last two seasons has really grown as far as what we asked him to do where he's running routes from the style of routes he's running. Those things have all really grown.