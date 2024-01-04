Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Voted to AFC Pro Bowl Team

Hendrickson, a seventh-year player out of Florida Atlantic University, is tied for the league lead in sacks this season with a career-high 17. He has recorded at least one full sack in each of the past seven games, which ties Seattle LB Boye Mafe for the longest streak in the NFL this season and is the second longest in Hendrickson's career (nine games in 2021). He also has forced three fumbles and recorded three passes defensed.

Hendrickson's 17 sacks are the second most in a single season in team history behind DE Coy Bacon's 22 in 1976. He has 52.5 sacks since the start of the 2020 regular season, the third most in the NFL in that span behind Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt (60) and Cleveland DE Myles Garrett (58).

Additionally, two Bengals have been voted as alternates for the AFC team. HB Joe Mixon is a first alternate and OT Orlando Brown Jr. is a third alternate. Alternates are added to the event if voted player(s) in their position group are unable to participate. Selections from the two teams reaching the Super Bowl will be among those unable to play, as will players who are not cleared due to injury.