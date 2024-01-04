Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Voted to AFC Pro Bowl Team

The NFL announced this evening that WR Ja'Marr Chase and DE Trey Hendrickson have been voted to the AFC team for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
"This is well deserved for both Ja'Marr and Trey," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "The consistency that they put in on a day-to-day, year-to-year basis is why they are top performers in this league. It's awesome that they get recognized for that. I'm very proud of their achievements and happy that they got this honor."
This marks the third consecutive, and third career, Pro Bowl selections for both Chase and Hendrickson. They become the 20th and 21st players in Bengals history to be voted to the Pro Bowl three times.
Chase, a third-year player out of Louisiana State University, leads the Bengals this season in receptions (96), receiving yards (1197) and receiving TDs (seven). His career-high 96 catches are the most by a Cincinnati player since WR A.J. Green (98) in 2013. Chase has four games this season with at least 10 catches, and five games with at least 100 receiving yards. He became the eighth player in NFL history, and the second in team history following Green, to reach 1000 receiving yards in each of his first three career seasons.
Chase is the fifth player in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three career seasons, alongside TE Bob Trumpy (1968-70), WR Isaac Curtis ('73-75), WR Cris Collinsworth ('81-83) and Green (2011-13).
Hendrickson, a seventh-year player out of Florida Atlantic University, is tied for the league lead in sacks this season with a career-high 17. He has recorded at least one full sack in each of the past seven games, which ties Seattle LB Boye Mafe for the longest streak in the NFL this season and is the second longest in Hendrickson's career (nine games in 2021). He also has forced three fumbles and recorded three passes defensed.
Hendrickson's 17 sacks are the second most in a single season in team history behind DE Coy Bacon's 22 in 1976. He has 52.5 sacks since the start of the 2020 regular season, the third most in the NFL in that span behind Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt (60) and Cleveland DE Myles Garrett (58).
Additionally, two Bengals have been voted as alternates for the AFC team. HB Joe Mixon is a first alternate and OT Orlando Brown Jr. is a third alternate. Alternates are added to the event if voted player(s) in their position group are unable to participate. Selections from the two teams reaching the Super Bowl will be among those unable to play, as will players who are not cleared due to injury.
The 2024 Pro Bowl Games take place on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ABC and ESPN.