Three Bengals Voted to AFC Pro Bowl Team

The NFL announced this evening that QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase and DE Trey Hendrickson have been voted to the AFC team for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

"We are very excited for Joe, Ja'Marr and Trey," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "Those three, as well as our players who were voted as alternates, represent a great collection of talent that we have on our team. These players put in a ton of hard work to contribute to our success and are very deserving of this recognition."

Burrow, a third-year player out of Louisiana State University, currently ranks second in the NFL in passing TDs (31), second in completion percentage (68.2), fourth in passing yards (3885) and sixth in passer rating (102.5). He is three passing TDs shy of tying his own single-season team record set in 2021. Burrow this season has surpassed multiple career milestones, including 10,000 passing yards, 75 passing TDs and 1000 pass attempts. He has thrown at least one TD pass in each of his last 21 regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied with former Bengals QB Jeff Blake for the longest streak in team history.

This is Burrow's first career Pro Bowl selection. He becomes the sixth QB in Bengals history to be voted to the Pro Bowl, joining Ken Anderson (1975-76, '81-82), Boomer Esiason ('86, '88-89), Jeff Blake ('95), Carson Palmer (2005-06) and Andy Dalton ('11, '14, '16).

Chase, a second-year player out of Louisiana State, leads the Bengals this season in receptions (71), receiving yards (881) and receiving TDs (eight). His eight TD catches are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, despite Chase missing four games due to a hip injury. Chase earlier this season joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history with 2000 receiving yards and 20 receiving TDs under the age of 23.

Hendrickson, a sixth-year player out of Florida Atlantic University, ranks second on the Bengals this season in sacks (six) and third in TFLs (five). He has 33.5 sacks since the start of the 2020 season, the fourth-most in the NFL in that span. Hendrickson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after recording a career-high 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles against the N.Y. Jets. He became the first Bengals player since at least 2000 with at least two sacks and two forced fumbles in a single game.

Both Chase and Hendrickson were voted to the Pro Bowl for the second time in their careers, after each received his first selection in 2021.

Additionally, seven Bengals have been voted as alternates for the AFC team. S Jessie Bates III is a second alternate, WR Tyler Boyd and HB Joe Mixon are both third alternates, K Evan McPherson is a fourth alternate, and S Vonn Bell, C Ted Karras and DT DJ Reader are fifth alternates. Alternates are added to the event if voted player(s) in their position group are unable to participate. Selections from the two teams reaching the Super Bowl will be among those unable to play, as will players who are not cleared due to injury.