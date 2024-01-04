Bengals Pro Bowl Games 2024 Roster Announced 

The NFL tonight announced rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Bengals' own WR Ja'Marr Chase and DE Trey Hendrickson have been voted to the AFC Roster. HB Joe Mixon will be a first alternate with OR Orlando Brown Jr. being a third alternate for the AFC team.
Let's take a look at some of each player's highlights of the 2023 season.
Ja'Marr Chase
Third Pro Bowl selection as a Bengal.
2023 Fast Stats
As of January 3, 2023
- WR Ja'Marr Chase has a career-high 96 receptions, the most by a Bengals player since former WR A.J. Green (98) in 2013.
- Chase has 1197 receiving yards, becoming the eighth player in NFL history to reach 1000 receiving yards in each of his first three career seasons.
- Chase has five games with 100 or more receiving yards, tied for the second most in team history and one shy of Green (six in 2013) for the single-season team record.
Trey Hendrickson
Third Pro Bowl selection as a Bengal
2023 Fast Stats
As of January 3, 2023
- DE Trey Hendrickson's career-high 17.0 sacks are tied for the league lead this season and are the second most in team history behind DE Coy Bacon's 22.0 in 1976.
- Hendrickson has at least one full sack in his last seven games, tying the longest streak in the NFL this season and the second longest of his career (nine in 2021).
Joe Mixon
2023 Fast Stats
As of January 3, 2023
- HB Joe Mixon has climbed to third on the Bengals all-time rushing yards list with 6301 in his career, and he is tied with former HB Rudi Johnson for the second most rushing TDs in team history (48).
- Mixon has 1293 yards from scrimmage this season (923 rushing, 370 receiving), and is one of two NFL players with at least 1200 scrimmage yards in each of the past three years (former Kansas City/current Miami WR Tyreek Hill).
Orlando Brown Jr.
2023 Fast Stats
As of January 3, 2023
- OT Orlando Brown Jr. started all 16 contests for the Bengals.
- Brown has lined up for 98.3 percent of the team's offensive snaps (1,007 of 1,024).
- A key component of the offensive line that protected Joe Burrow, who led the NFL in completion percentage (74.1) from Weeks 5-10, and Jake Browning, who leads the league in passing yards (1,712) since Week 12