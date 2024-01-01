Bengals Reflect After Loss To Chiefs: 'Every Guy Left It On The Field'

It was fitting Sunday's discussion centered on injuries. Ever since Burrow strained his calf in the second practice of training camp and missed the next five weeks, the season has been one long "Wait and see."

"I've been playing through it. A lot of have guys are playing through it," Hubbard said. "No one has folded. No one has batted an eye."

And so it was that Sunday's game was a microcosm of an 8-8 season that has had its share of inconsistency.

Talk about not batting an eye. In the Arrowhead den of din, the Bengals jumped to a 17-7 lead in the first 23 minutes under the clever, resourceful guidance of Browning, playing at times like his Super Bowl MVP opposite number Patrick Mahomes. Extending plays and diving for first downs and touchdowns. With 24 runs in the first half, most in the Zac Taylor era, the Bengals had the ball for nearly 22 minutes while keeping the Chiefs' pass rush at bay.

The defense also came up with one of their signature turnovers. This one by, who else? Trey Hendrickson, their Pro Bowl edge whose 17th sack of the season was also a strip of Mahomes that Browning converted into a touchdown.

But when they were about to go up 24-13 midway through the third quarter, the game changed and went the other way after they were stuffed on a fourth-and-one run at the Chiefs 6. They got 50 yards of offense the rest of the game and Browning got sacked five times in the last 4:50 after only going down once at the hands of one of the NFL's best third down and pressure defenses.

"They started doubling guys and spying (me)," Browning said. "It was tough to be able to tell who was getting doubled. They mixed it up. Good scheme, good players. Didn't do enough to get it done."