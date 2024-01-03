A Sack Of Memories And A Coy Bacon Primer As Trey Hendrickson Finishes Off A Record Run

discovered that eight of Bacon's sacks were shared and should be counted as a half sack. Bacon was in on 26 quarterback takedowns, but his sack total is 22.

During the first days of 2002, Coy Bacon reminded everybody about it all when he told Bengals.com, "Mike Brown paid me for 26. They gave me $1,500 for

each sack and the Bengals paid me for 26."

The call was on occasion of the Giants' Michael Strahan ending the 2001 season by setting the NFL record with 22.5 sacks. The way Strahan got it, with Brett Favre sliding into his arms on a rollout, had the always opinionated Bacon ready with another.

"Pitiful," Bacon told Bengals.com. "That wasn't playing football. To set a national record like that by touching a guy lying on the ground, that's terrible. I had to go through two, three, four guys to get sacks. Do you think Art Shell or Gene Upshaw would let a guy through like that?"

Bill Anderson-Bacon remembers all those talks with his dad.

"He would say, 'I did it in 14 games. Let them try to do that in 14 games," the son recalls. "He'd say, 'I got 26. I've got the record. Look at the record. They paid me for 26. I've got the record."

It is a fond laughter of family memories. Dan Fouts, the Chargers' Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, has them, too. He was a teammate until The Trade, another twist in the NFL Twilight Zone.

In Bengals founder Paul Brown's final season as head coach in 1975, the Bengals had their best year ever at 11-3. It still wasn't enough to get past the 12-2 Steelers in the old orange-gold-black-and-blue AFC Central.

In one of his first post-coaching moves, Brown dispatched son Mike Brown, the current Bengals president, to get a sacker to try to pull back the Steel Curtain's relentless pass pressure. They settled on Bacon, already with four double-digit sack seasons, in exchange for a member of Isaac Curtis' deep receiving corps, Charlie Joiner. When Tiger Johnson became head coach, another top offensive assistant, Bill Walsh, moved to the Chargers as offensive coordinator.

"I'll take that trade," says Fouts, since Joiner ended up in the Hall of Fame with him. "The first thing Bill Walsh did when got here was orchestrate that trade. I didn't know much about Joiner. I didn't know much about Walsh. All I knew was that he had developed (quarterbacks) Greg Cook, Virgil Carter, Ken Anderson in Cincinnati. Bill Walsh is in the Hall of Fame, too."

But Fouts could see the Bengals were getting real value. With Bacon's 130.5 sacks more than Von Miller, Derrick Thomas, and Dwight Freeney on the unofficial list, it was basically a trade involving two Hall-of-Fame caliber players.