The Conversation With Trey Hendrickson: 'If you can agree with the man in the mirror, I think you're good'

GH: You must have a blue-collar background yourself. You must have seen it with your own folks, I imagine.

TH: My dad worked very hard in the mortgage business, and he took care of our family. Very hands-on. Very present as a father. Looking back, I was very blessed. A great man. He had a huge impact on my brother and I on what a man should look like. Always taking care of my mom and my older sister.

And then then my mom is a pre- K teacher, and I don't think there's greater service than teaching little kids. It's a really beautiful thing. She punches a lot of extra hours and never complains. To see that kind of work early in my life and the respect that I have for them, it's definitely carried over into my sister's life, my life and my brother's life.

GH: You were talking about the offseason and how good you feel now. Did you train any differently this offseason. Do you feel differently?

TH: The goal is to improve every offseason, right? Every football player in the offseason should have goals they want to get better on. There's always room for improvement. I feel that every player, even if you're an All-Pro, should still strive to be better that next year. And if you think you've made it, the train is going to continue going and it's your choice to get on or get off and mentally to stay locked in.

That's why I have Joey, Garrett, and Todd in here to steer me in the right direction. That has been very positive. I'm not one who burns out in the redundancy and discipline of life. I think showing up, doing your job, day in and day out, there's a lot of people that do that without having a choice and show up with a smile.

And I had no problem being here for more than 365 days. It's one of those things that I actually am very happy I did.

GH: Is there anything specifically you worked on this offseason?

TH: I always try to get stronger in the offseason. And faster. I think those are the two key things.

GH: How do you get faster?

TH: There are exercises that you can do. There are constantly things that you can improve. I think jumping is important. I think you should be flexible and be able to do those things. Basically, I worked on strength and conditioning.

GH: You have seven sacks right now in six games after having eight all last year. Why?

TH: There are two ways to look at it. There are some people who look at last year and just see the statistics and think I made this amazing jump. But I think there's a lot of consistency to my game. A lot of consistency to football. I think sacks are a team stat as much as it is an individual achievement. I can't do it on my own.

If there's a rush lane or a scramble lane, I think the quarterback can escape. So having a good D-line, Sam (Hubbard), DJ (Reader), B.J. (Hill), who have all elevated their game as well this offseason, rushing with them makes it a heck of a lot easier. And also the DBs communicating on a high level being a young group. I think they're excelling right now and I think that's why we're fourth in the league in sacks.

It's not just me that's producing. B.J. Sam. DJ's hitting the quarterback. Guys blitzing off the edge. Dax Hill. Affecting the quarterbacks, getting them off their routes, and Lou's (Anarumo) play- calling. So I would love to sit here and say it's a personal achievement. I think I'm very blessed to have a good surrounding cast.

GH: Do you look at QB hits more than sacks?

TH: No. Just being in his face. Making him uncomfortable, making him move his feet and not necessarily taking him to the ground every time because you do want to trend in the direction the game is going and that's protect the quarterback once the ball is thrown.

GH: You've got 29 sacks in 37 Bengals games. You broke out once you came here from New Orleans with back-to-back-to-back big seasons. Is it something about the scheme? The coaching? Why have you blossomed here?

TH: I credit a lot of my success to my faith. I'm very thankful for my wife and everything that she does bring to my faith. Biblically, I want to be a better man because of my wife and I'm very blessed to do what I love and do it at a high level. So I attribute most of my success to my faith and the God given opportunity I've been given and being prepared for that opportunity. It's something I'm very humbled by.