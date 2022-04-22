Of Mocks And Buckets As Duke Tobin Lines Up Another Bengals Draft: 'We're Pretty Flexible To Taking Guys For The Future'

_This could be the looks-like-Trent-Taylor -is-safe draft. The Bengals struggled to find a consistent punt returner last season and when they turned to practice squad wide receiver Trent Taylor for the Dec. 19 win in Denver and the rest of the way, they were rewarded with a flawless catcher who averaged a cautious 7.4 yards per return. The experiment of converting undrafted Kansas kick ace Pookah Williams, Jr., to receiving punts, which he had never done, was a chore.

Of course, they're looking. But …

"We value the ball. Especially with our current team. We want the ball. We want our offense, after the play is over, to be running on to the field," Tobin said. "If we can score, that's a bonus. If we can flip field position, that's a bonus. We believe in our offense. We want the ball. So that's the first priority with the punt return team.

"Whatever they can get beyond that, that's great," Tobin said. "I would say you wouldn't feel as good about it if he had no experience. You might believe he could but you're not going to know until you get him in your building. It is a steep climb."

_For the first time since the pre-COVID draft of 2019, Tobin and his scouts conducted business normally this year with campus visits and hosting the NFL-mandated 30 prospects at Paul Brown Stadium. But they did get one valuable tool from the COVID era.

"We do maybe a little more Zoom interviews with guys now that everybody in our building is comfortable with that technology," Tobin said. So you can get a really good interview with a guy, spend an hour with him on a Zoom, have him talk football, maybe share video over the Zoom. So there's some technology components that we've been able to take advantage of and have used to get to know the kids a little more than maybe we otherwise would have."

_They may not be using the Bengals.com Media Mock Draft, but, like everyone else in America this time of year, the draft room does a mock draft.