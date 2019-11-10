Media Roundtable: Finley Market Takes Over PBS

THE BOTTOM LINE

On Baltimore radio, they're talking about how Ravens back-up quarterback Robert Griffin III is going to be in the game late in the third quarter, which makes you wonder what game they were watching last month.

It also makes you wonder how no one probably gave Bengals rookie quarterback Boomer Esiason a shot against CFL great and future Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Warren Moon in his first start 35 years ago against the Oilers. Who could foresee that a rookie QB would give head coach Sam Wyche his first win and wouldn't it be eerie if Ryan Finley did the same thing for Zac Taylor 35 years later?

Of course, Esiason had lot of help in that 13-3 win at Riverfront Stadium because he didn't exactly light it up with two picks, no TDs and 159 yards passing. But his defense held Earl Campbell to 47 yards rushing while sacking Moon four times and running backs Larry Kinnebrew, Stanford Jennings and Charles Alexander split 34 carries to rush for 171 yards.

No question, it's a different sport and Lamar Jackson is out of this world unique. But taking some elements of that blueprint is going to help Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley in his first NFL start and it all begins with stopping Jackson.

Much like Ravens head coach John Harbaugh would growl about not being able to defend A.J. Green, Jackson has lit two different Bengals defenses (one coached by Marvin Lewis for 119 yards rushing, one by Lou Anarumo for 152 yards), but Lou gets another shot 28 days later. This time he'll have two key guys he didn't have in Baltimore and they're big because left end Carlos Dunlap gives them a towering presence on an edge Jackson devoured last time and slot cornerback Darqueze Dennard is his best tackler. Period.

And, people can gripe about Jackson's three knees at the end of the last game and that he really had 155 yards. But there was his 29-yard scramble at the end of the first half that the Bengals gladly gave him instead of facing a Justin Tucker bomb. Those 23 points they allowed? No one has given Baltimore fewer in a season the Ravens average an NFL-best 31.4 points per game.

All that said, the Bengals have yet to stop the run. The two times they've played Jackson, they've allowed two of the biggest nine rushing games in their history. And it's all about standing up to the Ravens physically. Up front, Baltimore has a Hall of Fame guard, an athletic left tackle, a township in a massive right tackle, a defensive tackle playing fullback and three factory-approved tight ends.

Like Carson Palmer, Andy Dalton and AJ McCarron before him, Finley comes in as a battle-tested college guy that won't get blown up by the moment. But, look, no matter how much the game has changed, every young quarterback needs help from his running back like Esiason did on Oct. 7, 1984. If Finley is going to win, running back Joe Mixon has to carry 20 times for the first time this season and 30 for the first time in his career would be more like it on a day the Bengals have to short-circuit an offense keeping the ball an NFL-best average of 35:23 per game. (And Giovani Bernard's first double-digit carry game in more than a year would be great, too.)

It's going to be interesting to see how Taylor responds calling plays for a rookie. There's a sense in Baltimore that the Ravens are a better defense the more defensive backs they have on the field because guys like corners Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and safety Earl Thomas III are their best players. Last month Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate targeted nickel back Maurice Canady on five catches for 91 yards, but Canady doesn't figure to be on the field since Smith is back from an MCL sprain and Peters is playing his first game against the Bengals.

One edge the Bengals have is in special teams. They outplayed them last month and they've been a bright spot. The Ravens have a great kicker in Tucker and a great innovator in punter Sam Koch. But they've struggled covering kicks (they gave up Brandon Wilson's 92-yard TD on last month's opening kickoff) as well as returning them (they're ranked 28th) and three of their core players are injured while a fourth, University of Cincinnati's Chris Moore, may not play.