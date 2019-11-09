Bengals Can Turn To History For Turnaround

"We didn't win the game. I do remember that," Crocker said. "It was fun. That last half of the season, it was just a lot of guys trying to come together to play really good football. Then the next season we won the division, so I guess we did set the table.

"It wasn't like we were trying to win the game. We were just trying to play at a high level. The rest takes care of itself. I guess it's a mixture of pressure. When you're (1-8-1), you know you're not going to the playoffs. But you're still professional. You're still playing for next season. Your job is on the line. That's where the pressure came from."

Maybe it's a new quarterback. Maybe it's a big play. Or maybe it's a fight that can be a rallying point. Your basic street brawl marked the Bengals' first win that season, a 21-19 victory over Jacksonville at PBS where Jags defensive tackle John Henderson tried to gouge out left guard Andrew Whitworth's eyes. Whitworth responded with punches as both men got ejected to a standing ovation.

"They handed out 10 Fed Ex fine letters on Wednesday the next week," Fitzpatrick said of the offense. "There was one guy on the field that didn't get one. That was me. I ran to the sideline immediately. I got some grief for that one. A thing like that that happened, all of a sudden you had the whole team behind him. Except for me running to the sidelines trying to get the next play. There was just a mentality of guys sticking together playing for each other that translated well to the next year."

Fitzpatrick wouldn't be here. There would be no shot to play behind a healthy Palmer, so he went to the Bills as the backup with the potential to be the No. 1. That's what happened. Fitzmagic was born in Buffalo.

"It wasn't that year. Fitz was crazy. He was running around like a chicken with his head cut off," Crocker said. "We would say, 'Where is he going?' But after he left, he developed into a good quarterback."

Fitzpatrick: "That was the year the league started to look at me differently. That was the first year I was able to play a lot of games in a row. I always thank Marvin for that. He stuck with me and I learned a lot of football from (quarterbacks coach) Ken Zampese."