3 Things To Watch: Week 10 Versus Baltimore

2. Jackson's Rushing – Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson loves facing the Bengals. Back in Week 6 Jackson finished with a career-high 152 yards on the ground to carry the Ravens to a 23-17 win over the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. He also added 236 yards passing on 21 of 33 attempts which kept the Bengals off-balance.

One big difference though from Week 6 to Week 10 will be the defensive personnel available. At Baltimore the Bengals were without two of their best run defenders in defensive end Carlos Dunlap and cornerback Darqueze Dennard. That should give defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo a few more options to attack the Ravens attack that leads the NFL at 31.4 points and 204.9 rushing yards per game. It is a tall task though against Jackson who is 10-0 in his career when rushing for at least 70 yards in a game.