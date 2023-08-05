Bengals Keep Building For The Future, Extending Top Young LB Logan Wilson

Aug 05, 2023 at 11:50 AM

The Bengals today signed LB Logan Wilson, a central part of one of the NFL's stingiest defenses, to a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

The Bengals selected Wilson in the third round of the 2020 draft among a class full of college captains and talented athletes who have helped lead the Bengals to back-to-back AFC North Division titles while establishing a model culture in the NFL.

"Logan is a major piece of our young core, and it was a priority to get this deal done," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "He's been a fantastic leader for our defense and comes in ready to work every single day. He will continue to be a key member of this team as we build toward the future."

A three-down LB, Wilson has led the Bengals in tackles in each of the past two seasons. He has started each of his last 28 regular-season games played, and his seven career INTs are the most among all NFL LBs since he entered the league in 2020. He has recorded 248 tackles (157 solos), with 4.5 sacks, two FFs, 11 PDs and seven INTs.

The Casper, Wyo., native has contributed to a Bengals defense that in 2022 ranked tied for fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game (20.1) and seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (106.6), while also holding opposing passers to a league-low 58.9 completion percentage. Wilson, who transitioned from DB to LB during his collegiate career at the University of Wyoming, plays his part in keeping opponents' scoring down with his athleticism, ability to cover ground and close windows.

 "We're very happy to extend Logan, who has been one of the leaders of our defense," said Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. "It allows us to keep one of the best tandems of linebackers together by extending both him and Germaine Pratt."

Wilson_Logan

Logan Wilson

#55 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Wyoming

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves: QB Signed, OT on Reserve/Injured

The Bengals today signed free agent QB Reid Sinnett and placed OT Devin Cochran (left knee) on the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Bengals Sign Trey Hendrickson To Extension

The Bengals today signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
news

Team Transactions: Awuzie Cleared To Practice

news

Bengals Re-Sign Wilcox

The Bengals today re-signed free agent TE Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
news

Bengals Player Moves: Players Placed on Active/Physically Unable to Perform List

news

Team Transaction: Bengals Sign Trevor Siemian

news

Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

news

Bengals Sign Tarell Basham

news

Bengals Sign Irv Smith Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Sidney Jones IV

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

Advertising